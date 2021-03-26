The Cosonsen flared shift dress on Amazon is perfect for spring





The products in this story are independently selected and presented. If you make a purchase using these links, we may earn a commission.

Spring weather is often enigmatic. Depending on where you live, cool, chilly mornings can be preceded by warm afternoons, with the sun finally spreading fully. Dressing for the day poses a multitude of debates: put on a maxi dress because it is in the spring or opt for a cozy puffer jacket to keep you warm in the morning, knowing full well that you will be sweating a few hours later?

Rather than spending too much time thinking about these questions, a simple and inexpensive solution is to purchase the Cosonsen printed flared straight dress. The dress features long sleeves – so you’ll be at a comfortable temperature on those cooler mornings – but hits above the knee to maintain its spring approval.

Made of polyester, the flowy dress has a V-neck, long sleeves, pleated details and elastic cuffs around the cuffs. In cold weather, just add a pair of tights for extra warmth, and when the temperatures rise, you can skip the tights for good. Choose from a number of colors and patterns, such as houndstooth, polka dots and solid shades, all available in sizes ranging from small to -XXL.

Thousands of Amazon buyers have gushed over the cut and style of this dress, with some calling it “boutique quality” and “casual dress perfect for any occasion.” Several reviewers recommend pairing it with over the knee boots and a chunky hat to complete the look.

“One of my best Amazon clothing buys to date,” one said. “I’m always on the lookout for a cute slip-on dress that looks polished while still being comfortable. This one is a winner. The quality of this dress has definitely exceeded my expectations and I’m generally pretty picky when it comes to it. to fabrics that feel cheap. Such a cute dress! “

“I love this dress and received compliment after compliment the day I wore it,” wrote another. “It’s loose and very comfortable. The print looks just as pretty in person as it does in the photo.”

