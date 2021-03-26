The Mens Sweet 16 teams may be stranded at Indy with time out, but they don’t want to leave.

This is the first time, I would say, I can’t wait to be away from my family for a month, Howard said. on a radio show before his team boarded a four-hour bus to Indianapolis. That’s the point.

The players prepared for the extended stay which sequestered them in individual hotel rooms with carefully organized practices and activities. Before the Wolverines left their Ann Arbor campus, the team’s freshman star Hunter Dickinson intervened during a media zoom call to quiz teammate Franz Wagner about his plans for all downtime, especially how many FIFA games on PlayStation he would lose to Dickinson. I don’t intend to lose at all, said Wagner.

The more Wolverines gain in the field, the longer their journey. With the NCAA men’s basketball tournament limited to one location, staff for the last 16 teams have already lived in their Indianapolis hotels for almost two weeks, but none as long as Michigan. The Wolverines arrived on March 11 for the Big Ten tournament, also held in Indianapolis, which allowed teams to stay in town until selection on Sunday. This limited the risk of the coronavirus seeping into their schedules and ending their seasons prematurely, and meant the Big Ten teams would play all of their postseason games during a long trip through central England. ‘Indiana.

Michigan, who won the Big Ten title in the regular season, have played four games in the past two weeks, with hopes of playing four more and staying on the makeshift squads thanks to the game for the national title on April 5. The Wolverines lost in the semifinals of the conference tournament. , but they’re the only one of nine Big Ten teams still standing after the first weekend NCAA tournaments.

We embraced life here at Indy, and it’s been awesome, Howard said on Thursday as his seed team prepared to face Florida State’s No.4 on Sunday in the Sweet 16. We made sure. to keep changing our linens and getting comfortable with our hotel room.

The act of juggling all season has been the effort to keep the virus at bay both to protect the health of the players and to prevent the season from escalating into an annulment affair while also ensuring that their lives become not excruciatingly monotonous. The tournament setup, with a huge convention center that also serves as a training center connected to hotels via gateways, gives the NCAA its controlled environment in its efforts to protect players from the virus. But it lacks when it comes to sunlight and fresh air.

I don’t know what the air looks like anymore, Dickinson joked. Last week before the team took part in outdoor excursions. He added that not having a roommate gets boring, so sometimes I find myself walking into my teammates’ room without even having anything to say, just having company.

Members of each program had to test negative twice before teams could begin training. Once this quarantine was over, the possibilities for off-field activities widened. The resort center is adjacent to Victory Field, home of the city’s minor league baseball team, the Indianapolis Indians. Teams made frequent stops at the baseball stadium, which was particularly busy when the full 68-team field was in Indianapolis. Player minds drift away from basketball as they engage in ball, badminton, cornhole, soccer and soccer, with varying degrees of skill and seriousness. Some coaches do laps around the warning track. It is essentially a recreation for adults.

I feel like we’ve been pretty busy, said Arkansas coach Eric Musselman. Definitely difficult for everyone but totally worth it.

In an interview with reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Musselman said he had just come from the study hall and headed to Victory Field to play whiffle ball. Over there, his collection of various equipment of sports the teams grew up on a donation from Indians, whose communications director, Cheyne Reiter, worked for the AAA class team in Reno while Musselman was a coach in Nevada.

Musselman called the NCAA setup a real bubble as you can imagine, presenting an emotional challenge for the players. The third-seeded Razorbacks were among the teams to visit the Indianapolis Zoo this week. They’ve taken trips to TopGolf, and MJ Walker in the Florida states said, we’ve got a lot of guys with a little touch with the golf club, dude including himself on this list. Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said the outdoor activities have given his players a clearer mind and coaches have kept busy with game preparation and recruiting.

As the losing teams return home, the NCAA and Populous, the company that helped coordinate tournament logistics, plan to reuse convention center space. A ballroom that housed a training ground was to turn into a movie theater with refreshments before Sweet 16. Marc Klein, senior director of events for Populous, compared the convention center to a mix between a student union and university and recreation center.

Populous staff considered adding dining options and an outdoor hospitality area, but when asked what amenities were added during the tournament, Populous addressed questions to the NCAA. An NCAA spokesperson did not respond to a request for clarification. NCAA announced Thursday an outside firm is reportedly looking at gender equity in sports after disparities between men’s and women’s tournaments were highlighted on social media.

A few Men’s basketball players criticized the NCAA for not allowing athletes to be compensated for the use of their names, pictures and likenesses, as they isolate themselves in hotel rooms for weeks at a tournament that generates millions of revenue. Before the tournament started, Dickinson posted a photo of her breakfast, writing sarcastically: A spotless NCAA breakfast. Dickinson later told reporters Howard said to kiss the suck and he wouldn’t complain about the circumstances anymore.

The players, of course, don’t want to leave Indianapolis. It can be mentally taxing, but you want to be one of the last teams here, said Arkansas goaltender Jalen Tate. What motivates you even more is to see the teams that are no longer there.

From the start, the hotels and the convention center were full of several hundred players. There are only 16 teams left on the giant stand that hangs from the JW Marriott next to the convention center, and each program wants to extend their stay.