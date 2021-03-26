Chinese stars drop Nike, Adidas and H&M as Beijing attacks Western fashion brands in Xinjiang

A slew of prominent actors and musicians, including Wang Yibo and Eason Chan, drop their lucrative endorsement deals after a number of Western brands expressed concern over reports of forced labor in the industry. Chinese province of Xinjiang.



Chinese state television called on Thursday for a boycott of H&M as Beijing attacks foreign brands of clothing and footwear following Western sanctions against Chinese officials accused of human rights violations in the Xinjiang region.

The ruling Communist Party criticized H&M for saying in March 2020 that it would stop buying cotton in the northwestern region of China. The Swedish retailer has joined with other brands in expressing concern over reports of forced labor in that country.

The party newspaper Global Times also criticized statements by Burberry, Adidas, Nike, New Balance and Zara about Xinjiang two years ago.

For companies that affect the profitability of our country, the answer is very clear: do not buy! China Central Television said on its social media account. He said that the H and M in the Swedish name stood for Chinese words meaning lie and lie.

The attacks follow Monday’s decision by the 27-nation European Union, the United States, Britain and Canada to impose financial and travel sanctions on four Chinese officials accused of abuse in the Xinjiang.

More than a million people in Xinjiang, most of them from predominantly Muslim ethnic groups, have been confined to labor camps, according to foreign researchers and governments. Beijing denies having mistreated them and says it wants to promote economic development and eradicate radicalism.

The alleged existence of forced labor in the Xinjiang region is completely fictitious, Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said. He called on foreign companies to correct bad practices, but did not say what they were supposed to do.

Celebrities such as Wang Yibo, a popular singer and actor, and Eason Chan have announced that they are breaking endorsement contracts with H&M, Nike and Adidas.

H&M products were absent from China’s most popular e-commerce platforms, Alibaba Groups TMall and JD.com. Reports said they were suppressed due to public criticism of his statement in Xinjiang. The companies did not respond to requests for comment.

Beijing often attacks foreign brands of clothing, automobiles, travel and the like for actions by their governments or to pressure companies to comply with its official positions on Taiwan, Tibet, and other issues. sensitive.

Companies usually apologize and change websites or advertisements to maintain access to China, one of the world’s largest markets. But Xinjiang is an unusually thorny problem. Western brands are under pressure at home to distance themselves from possible abuse.

Lost sales in China, the only major economy where consumer spending has rebounded above pre-pandemic levels, can be particularly painful at a time when US and European demand is weak.

The H&M Group does not represent any political point of view and respect Chinese consumers, ”the company said on its social media account.

The company said it was dealing with 350 Chinese manufacturers to make products that comply with the principles of sustainable development. H&M said it is committed to long-term investment and development in China.

Brian Ehrig, a partner in consumer practice at global strategy and management consulting firm Kearney, said it’s likely that around 60 to 70 percent of H&M’s raw materials, like fabrics, come from China. He said if H&M were to shut down, it would be much more difficult for the company to gain access to these materials and could lead to higher prices and production delays.

H&M had 520 stores and $ 1.4 billion in sales in China in 2019, the latest year for which annual figures were released. China is its third market after Germany and the United States.

The criticism began when the ruling Youth League party on Wednesday drew attention to H&M’s statement from last March on its social media account. He gave no indication as to why he chose the company or an explanation for citing a year-old statement.

Spreading lies to boycott Xinjiang while trying to earn money in China? Wishful thinking, the Youth League said.

The Global Times Burberry, Adidas, Nike and New Balance also made cutting remarks about cotton from Xinjiang. A separate Global Times The report cited what it said was a statement by Zara that he had a zero tolerance approach to forced labor.

Last year’s H&M statement cited the decision by the Better Cotton Initiative, an industry group that promotes environmental and labor standards, to stop licensing Xinjiang cotton as it was increasingly difficult. to trace how it was produced. In September, H&M announced it would stop working with a Chinese manufacturer accused of using forced labor at an independent unit of the Swedish brand.

In January, Washington banned imports of cotton from Xinjiang, one of garment producers’ main suppliers to Western markets.

China’s official outrage focused on Europe, perhaps because relations with the EU had been friendly amid grudge with Washington over trade disputes and accusations of Chinese espionage and technology theft.

H & M’s official review reflected this tone of grievance at being hurt by a friend.

How can H&M eat Chinese rice and then break the China pot? state television said Wednesday in a comment.

Internet comments cited clothing brands Uniqlo from Japan and The Gap from the United States as other possible violators. It was not known how many of these accounts were members of the public and how many were managed by the ruling party’s vast propaganda apparatus.

Pop star Wang’s announcement that he was stepping down as Nike brand ambassador “did not mention Xinjiang. She said he firmly resists any word and action that pollutes China.”

Others, including singer and actress Song Qian, a former member of Korean pop group f (x) also known as Victoria Song, and actor Huang Xuan, were among those who announced they would put end of approval contracts with H&M. Actress Tan Songyun has said she is severing ties with Nike.

Chinese athletic shoe brand ANTA has announced it is pulling out of cotton industry group BCI.