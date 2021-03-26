Lloyds of London may drop strict dress code after 335 years





Lloyds of London could abandon its strict dress code policy for the first time in its 335-year history, with some brokers calling for scrapping the stuffy attire. Lloyds staff who work in one of the City of London’s most iconic buildings must adhere to a strict dress code. Men are expected to wear a suit or jacket with pants and ties, although ties are no longer strictly enforced, and women should dress in a smart and professional style, but are not forced to wear heels. Read more: Lloyd’s to reorganize corporate culture following incidents of sexual harassment The insurance market has relaxed its dress code a bit more recently, encouraging staff to “dress for the day” and stressing that “in a modern office, it is not necessary to wear professional attire at all times. moment”. Call for change But the London & International Insurance Brokers Association (LIIBA), a group that represents brokers at Lloyds of London, called for changes to the centuries-old institution, including changes to the ‘stifling’ dress code and allowing the staff to work flexibly. When the market returns to physical commerce, there should be an end to … long lines for Lloyds brokers for simple police endorsements, dress codes and any insistence on being full-time in the office, said LIIBA. Read more: UK knows EU will not grant city access to financial services: Lord Hill We envision a world where face-to-face meetings continue to be at the heart of how London sets itself apart from the competition, albeit in a more flexible environment with a little less emphasis on EC3, said Christopher Croft, CEO of LIIBA. In a statement, Lloyds of London said: As the way we work changes and we learn from the lessons of the pandemic, we have embarked on a once-in-a-generation journey to reshape the iconic subscription room and spaces of support in the Lloyds building. in London. As the global risk landscape evolves at a rapid pace, we are also transforming into a forward-looking and technologically advanced insurance market ready to meet these new challenges. As we restructure the underwriting room, we will establish new ways of doing business, with the comfort of our colleagues and the success of clients in mind. Read more: Post-Brexit city must be freed from excessive European regulation The mainstay of the City plans to reopen its famous subscription room on May 17 for a few hundred people, including those who need to be for their well-being. The Telegraph previously announced that Lloyds would allow 30% of its normal capacity of 7,000 people to enter the building. The company then plans to seek to ease restrictions and increase attendance in line with the government’s forecast on easing Covid-19 on June 21. Read more: Lloyd’s of London opens for the first time since March





