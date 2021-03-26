Rave culture inspires fall 2021 digital collections and shows – WWD

MILAN – Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons commissioned electronic music mogul Richie Hawtin, aka Plastikman, to create the soundtracks for Prada brand’s fall men’s and women’s runway shows. In particular, in the digital video showcasing the women’s collection, models were captured dancing in a dark, techno club-inspired scenario.

MSGM Creative Director Massimo Giorgetti threw a rave party in the snow for his man’s fall unveiling; Matthew Williams recreated the atmosphere of a techno concert for Givenchy’s digital presentation, and GCDS presented club-ready programming with a trippy vibe. Meanwhile, in Paris, Coperni brought his guests to the AccorHotels Arena to attend a club gear parade with techno music as the soundtrack, while new artistic director Nicolas Di Felice celebrated the culture of the clubs with its fall collection for Courrèges.

These are just a few examples of the significant and continuing influence of rave and clubbing culture in the collections presented by a range of fashion houses one year after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which rocked the world, imposed restrictions on individual freedom and called on people to rethink their personal and professional lifestyles.

Escape had already become a theme in the spring 2021 collections presented last fall as the pandemic raged. However, if by then it was expressed more as a sweet nostalgia and a desire for comfort, a season later the escape had a harsher side, more subversive in a way, and surely more proactive.

“I think the lack of freedom lasted longer than expected and the novelty of being able to work from home, wear what you love all day and be free from the constraints of the ‘office’ has worn off. People are excited about the return of freedom, to meet others, to see and to be seen. I would expect there to be a rush to engage with the world at large, whether through clothing or socially (eating, drinking, clubbing, etc.), ”said the professor. Carolyn Mair, Behavioral Psychologist, PhD, author of “The psychology of fashion ” and founder of Psychology.Fashion. “Fashion reflects the zeitgeist. The uninterrupted music and dancing with many other people over a period of time allows us to lose ourselves in the moment. It takes us away from our thoughts outside of the rave. It’s like listening to an audiobook or reading a book and getting lost entirely in the story. This escape distracts our attention from day-to-day concerns and responsibilities to focus only on the moment.

Doris Domoszlai, fashion historian and co-founder of Fashion Forward, a New York-based fashion think tank, also believes that the new desire to escape from fashion is closely related to the lack of freedom we all experience.

“As the world now lives in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m not surprised that many designers have turned to escape to express their frustrations and hope for the future,” Domoszlai said. . “The outdoors and rave culture make sense as places of escape: they are literally outside and outside, and much more exciting than the closed spaces we found ourselves in during the last year.

In particular, Domoszlai reflected on some of the digital catwalks featured during fall 2021 fashion week.

“Givenchy presented an exciting collection in the warehouse genre that is an ode to both the infamous acid raves of the 90s and the rule breakers of illegal raves during the pandemic. The electronic music in which the show takes place underscores the urgency of escaping this dystopian reality, ”said Domoszlai, who also linked the digital presentation of GCDS to Augts’ millennium bag and the fear of an unknown digitized future. “In reference to the infamous scene from ‘The Matrix’ – when the main character Neo chooses to eat a red pill that exposes the cold, harsh reality to which he was blind – a model eats a red hard candy and literally exposes the viewers to a collection that represents the current reality plagued by a pandemic that we are living through. Taking place in various outdoor scenes, the GCDS collection is an escape both to the future as seen in the past, as well as to all the potential places we may go to escape our long quarantine. term. “

Additionally, Domoszlai shed light on Ottolinger’s digital presentation, which channeled the escape from an outside perspective.

“In their digital presentation, they transport the viewer to an unnamed futuristic and rocky landscape. This scene, and the athletic-inspired garments shown in it, simultaneously demonstrate the need for designers to escape the confines of the closed spaces many have been relegated to due to COVID-19, and the sense of being lost into uncharted territory as a result. of it all, ”she said. “The last words of the soundtrack are very revealing. The narrator describes the setting as “once known as somewhere, now known as nowhere”, summing up the disconnect the brand’s designers feel with the world today. “

An interesting fact related to how the designers interpret the escape is the aforementioned passage from a type of sugar-coated nostalgia seen for the darker, more introspective and probably more rebellious spring collections seen for the spring collections. autumn.

“Nostalgia is an interesting construct. It is defined as a bittersweet emotion, but fashion tends to think of it only as “sweet”. When we look back we often see the past in a positive light, wishing for a return to a past where things were seen as better than they are now. But perception is selective and what we ‘see’ is not all there is, ”Mair explained. “The idea of ​​nostalgia triggering positive memories arose in part from studies in which participants were asked to remember something positive in the past, but more recent studies have led to a different definition. The researchers found that when participants were given an artifact from the past, rather than remembering a positive event from the past, it triggered negative emotion. In short, nostalgia, like all other psychological constructs, is more complex than it appears on the surface. “

Giorgio Riello, professor of modern world history at the European University Institute in Florence, explained that “this alternation between more nostalgic and more proactive social and cultural responses is recurrent in modern history”.

In particular, Riello pointed out how after World War II Christian Dior evoked 19th century fashion with the launch of the New Look in 1947. But how a few years later, in the early 1950s, Italian designers came up with a new , a more practical and unpretentious approach to fashion. “I believe the nostalgic view is transient, mostly because it normally refers to a view of the past which in most cases is not real,” Riello said.

The professor also drew a parallel between the global situation during the pandemic, when people indulge in comfort clothing when working from home and are limited to going out, with what happened after World War I.

“Coco Chanel opened her first store in pre-war 1913 and with her designs helped develop a more informal and practical idea of ​​elegant dressing,” Riello said. “However, a few years after the end of World War I, the Roaring Twenties arrived and they brought a new wave of excess and eccentricity.”

This is a point made by many others, from designers to retailers to financial analysts. With the trillions of dollars flowing through the global financial system and consumers having spent the past year mostly at home with little chance of spending on travel or dining, the forecast is that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic will see another ‘roaring twenties’ over the next decade. Fashion is already mirroring that of fall, with many designers creating exuberant collections perfect for dressing up for a party.

Riello explained that something similar happened after the French Revolution, during the French Directory, when members of the aristocratic subculture of Paris responded to the austerity and terror of the recent past by indulging in the luxury and decadence. Called on Incredible and Marvelous, these men and women greeted the new regime with hundreds of balls where they wore transparent dresses inspired by the ancient Greeks and Romans or wide pants and huge ties, bold wigs and giant hats, as well as sandals with ribbons to wrap around the legs.

But why are these different creative responses happening? Because, according to Mair, creativity is a complex construction.

“People we see, or who see themselves as creative, can respond to crises and emergencies in different ways. Nonetheless, crises and emergencies require the ability to think quickly to produce innovative solutions that work. To do this, people must adopt new and diverse perspectives to join concepts in innovative ways. Not everyone has the natural ability to do this, we have to move away from the idea that creativity is at the fingertips, ”she said. “Creativity is a brain process and therefore to be creative, especially in times of crisis or emergency, we need to be attentive to changing circumstances, to be problem identifiers rather than problem solvers, to be able to take good decisions quickly, have good communication, teamwork and leadership skills, as well as the ability to remain calm and alert simultaneously.

“To answer the question, creative minds tend to react calmly and decisively to crises and emergencies, drawing on a range of people who they also know to be creative thinkers. They tolerate ambiguity and understand that the best they can hope for in the short term is to find the optimal solution. It will not be the only solution or even the best possible. Once the crisis or emergency is over, they look at the processes to learn lessons so they don’t repeat mistakes in the future. “

