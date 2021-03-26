Clinton Township teenager gives up college to start her own online fashion business





Publicity CLINTON TOWNSHIP – A teenage girl from Clinton Township is giving up college to pursue her dream of becoming a fashion entrepreneur. While many go straight to college after high school, 17-year-old Breontae Rockett has different plans. This is not due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, but rather because she believes higher education “is not a determining factor” in her quest to become an entrepreneur and business owner. Throughout her senior year, she worked on her business: an online clothing store named Rock It Fashion, in honor of her last name. It could eventually expand into retail depending on its success. “Given that this is a new and unfamiliar business that I need to develop knowledge and ideas about, and given the limitations set by the COVID-19 pandemic, I thought it would be best to start with an online store before moving into expanding, ”Rockett said. Rock It Fashion, which is slated to launch this spring, is an idea that emerged from her vision for the fashion industry. “I’ve always had a passion for fashion, but I’ve found that I’m never completely satisfied with the clothes I’ve bought,” she says. “I think clothing brands make things uncomfortable or inappropriate, and I’ve noticed that there is never enough variety of clothing that suits all occasions.” Instead, she wants to promote versatile clothing that could be worn in both casual and work settings. After watching YouTube videos and hearing first-person perspectives from business creators about shoes, makeup and lip gloss, she thought about starting her own business. “My mom encouraged me to make my dream come true and helped me overcome any obstacles along the way,” she said. It’s not just a high school project either. Rockett said it was a “long term business” destined to be successful. And she’s ready to focus on her success now after graduating early from Great Lakes Learning Academy – an online school for students in grades 6-12. Rockett was originally scheduled to graduate in June. However, due to the doubling of foreign language classes like Spanish and Latin in her first and second years – as well as the doubling of English in her final year – she graduated in January. “The Great Lakes Learning Academy was perfect for me because it was a non-traditional learning environment where I could take control of my education and work at a pace that suited my skill level,” she said. declared. Publicity







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos