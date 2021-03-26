As social life returns, it’s time to dress up and look ahead | Fashion





IIf you invite me to have a drink in your garden or a picnic in the park, do so, by the way; that’s a hard yes on my part to any invitation that has three dimensional humans and is not a walk i will be the one in the tulle evening dress. Or maybe the feathered silk pajamas. Or maybe the vintage flapper dress. Maybe I’ll bring them all and change my look on time. I can’t wait to get dressed. Life has been quite long and home cooked, thank you. The logistics of what to wear for the first social gatherings in 2021 are a bit difficult, however. The action will be outdoors, and Britain at the end of March is not known for its balmy evenings. I’m so sick of my puffer jacket that if it was a choice between wearing it in company or freezing to death, I would have to weigh the options carefully. Instead, I plan to layer a Uniqlo Heattech thermal top under my new Simone Rocha x H&M tulle dress, or a polo neck sweater under the feather pajamas, or hollow out a chubby faux fur jacket from my wardrobe. noughties clubbing dress. with the flapper dress. Stilettos could be a bit stretchy, on treacherous and still soggy ground, but I’m swapping rubber boots for ankle boots. There is cause for concern. Choosing the wrong glass of wine is now a health risk rather than just a social misstep. And what to do with my growing roots? I’m thinking of channeling Lady Gaga in the new Gucci movie, with a huge white fur hat. But I won’t worry about being overdressed. A year ago my idea of ​​a night out worth dressing up might have involved Instagrammable restaurants and Negroni artisans, but now? Look, if I’m spending an evening with my pals and boxes of supermarket gin and tonic and it’s not raining, I’m going to hyperventilate with excitement. There might not be disco balls or bar stools, but we can bring our own glamor with big hoop earrings and hoist ourselves on the first pair of heels in a year, instead. Think of the poet Amanda Gorman in her buttercup yellow coat at the US presidential inauguration: it wasn’t just an outfit, it was pure sunshine. A time like next week has nothing to do with fashion, but everything to do with hope. I’m going to paint my nails for the first time in months and cross my fingers for a clear sky.

