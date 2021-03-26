The fashion question: what do we do with all this clothes?

The fashion industry does not seem to be doing much to reduce the negative effects it has on the environment and on society, according to a recent study by Business of Fashion magazine.

For its first sustainability index released on March 22 to track “fashion’s progress towards urgent environmental and social transformation,” As the report’s cover indicates, Business of Fashion magazine ranked 15 fashion companies on transparency. , emissions, water and chemicals, materials, workers’ rights and waste.

None of the companies scored more than 50 points on a 100-point scale. The two worst performing companies scored 14 and 9, according to Phys.org, a publication of Science X.

“The global economy has 10 years to avert catastrophic climate change and an urgent duty to improve the well-being of the workers who run it,” Phys.org cites the report, which was developed by a panel of experts in sustainability around the world.

“Time is running out and it is no longer enough to simply declare an ambition for change.”

Fashion, like most industries, needs to look at its supply chain and what happens to its products at the end of their life.

Worldwide, over 17 million tonnes of textiles, clothing, rugs, upholstery, etc. were produced in 2018, up from around 2 million tonnes 50 years ago, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. Of this total, 11.3 million tonnes, 7.7% of all municipal waste was dumped in landfills.

For a more in-depth look at the fashion industry’s issues, both front and back, as well as possible changes it could make, we’ve compiled these articles.

A new textile economy: rethinking the future of fashion

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation published a report in 2017, A new textile economy: rethinking the future of fashion, who called on the fashion industry to collaborate with other industries and create a circular economy to reduce toxic pollution and the waste it creates.

“Every second, the equivalent of a garbage truck of textiles is landfilled or burned. An estimated 500 billion USD is lost each year due to hardly worn and rarely recycled clothes. by 2050, the fashion industry will use a quarter of the world’s carbon budget, “says the Press release which accompanied the beginnings of the report.

These facts show just how unsustainable the fashion industry is

Designers are making more clothes and people are buying more clothes, according to the World Economic Forum, so the fashion industry continues to have a greater impact on the environment, and not in a good way:

People bought 60% more clothes in 2014 than in 2000.

Of all textiles, 85% end up in landfills each year.

Fashion production accounts for 10% of humanity’s carbon emissions, dries up water sources and pollutes rivers and streams.

Washing certain clothes, especially polyesters, sends 500,000 tonnes of microfibers into the ocean every year.

Growing cotton for a shirt requires the use of about 700 gallons of water.

Fast fashion: a threat to the environment and fundamental human rights

In his academic publication, Duke Duquesne, Sarah DuJordan explained why “fast fashion” is making the industry’s damage to the planet worse: poor product quality and the constant influx of new, trendy clothes.

“Due to the amount of toxic chemicals, dyes and synthetic fabrics used, these clothes are impossible to break down. The majority of these old materials will sit in landfills for centuries, releasing unwanted toxins into the air that we use. breathe.

“Furthermore, the detrimental effects of fast fashion factories on their workers and the area where they are mass-produced cannot be ignored,” she notes.

She suggests that her classmates buy from small businesses and chains such as Target that are concerned about sustainability.

“The United States needs support for small business more than ever. It lets you know exactly who and where your stories are coming from,” she writes.

With tradition and new technologies, these Japanese designers make clothes that are made in a more sustainable way.

In Japan, the term “mottainai” loosely translated to “what a mess” derives from a Buddhist belief that every object should be used throughout its life cycle.

“Mottainai and craft culture is everywhere in Japan,” Kaoru Imajo, director of the organization of Japanese Fashion Week, said in a email to CNN. This concept has spread to fashion, where brands recycle used clothes into unique models. Other textiles are recycled into clothing.

“We repair old carpets, clothes and fabrics so that we can use them for as long as possible,” he said. “Now, boro textiles are marketed very expensive and known as ‘Japanese vintage fabric’,” they said.

How to reduce the environmental impact of your party wardrobe

Even evening wear and cocktail dresses often made from synthetic materials such as lycra, which are made from oil-based products, can be made more sustainably, says fashion designer and textile revivalist. Ritu Kumar in Vogue India. “Generally, as soon as you stop using synthetics in any form, you can instantly improve your environmental footprint on earth.”

The story explains how organic silk, vegetarian leather tanning techniques, and recycling can alleviate the negative effects of new clothing purchases.

29 sustainable fabrics for the most ecological fashion

Obviously, fabric choices directly affect how raw materials are produced and processed, as well as how finished garments can be handled at the end of their life.

Sunny jungleThe list of sustainable fabrics, with links to provide more information, includes organic cotton; organic bamboo; lyocell, which is made from eucalyptus pulp; scoby leather; woocoa, an alternative wool made from hemp, coconut fibers and fungus enzymes; wool; vegetable tanned leather; and more.

It’s time to measure up: 5 ways to make the fashion industry more sustainable

Not everyone has the desire or the space to own all the clothes they want to wear. One way for consumers to make their wardrobes more sustainable is to rent out their clothes.

“Such business models have the potential to improve product quality to ensure longevity, facilitate purchasing while providing a channel for take back, reuse or recycling. These models will not be relevant for all market segments or will not satisfy all consumer preferences, but can certainly be part of the solution, ” writes Antonia Gawel of the World Economic Forum.

Passion for fashion finds a green future

In Australia, textiles and glass are recycled into building materials.

University of New South Wales professor Veena Sahajwalla and her team at Sustainable Materials Research and Technology (SMaRT) have discovered how to turn used and unwanted clothing into building materials, writes Jimmy Thomson in The Australian Financial Review.