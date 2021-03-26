Fashion
SA school principal apologizes for teacher’s email warning boys not to cross-dress because it’s not ‘normal’
The head of a Catholic college in southern Adelaide apologized for an email a teacher sent to 12 students, telling them the cross-dressing was not “normal” or “acceptable”.
Key points:
- Cardijn College teacher emailed students warning boys against cross-dressing
- The school principal later apologized, saying the email had been “taken out of context”
- The students posted copies of the email to social media
The email has been sent to Cardijn College students ahead of an upcoming school retreat where students will take part in a “Ties and Tiaras” event.
In two emails to grade 12 students, the teacher warned students not to “cross-dress”.
“A couple of teachers realized today that a small number of people are choosing to turn ‘ties and tiaras’ into a bit of cross-dressing,” he wrote.
“I’m talking about boys wearing feminine clothes and vice versa,” he wrote.
The professor then warned the students that “I didn’t know” would not be an excuse for any of the three retreats.
In a follow-up email, the teacher sought to clarify that female students can wear women’s shirts and ties, before again warning male students against wearing female clothing.
“It will not be acceptable in retirement.”
Principal: Comments were taken out of context
The ABC asked for an interview with Cardijn College principal Paul Rijken, but he refused.
Instead, he provided an “official statement” which was sent to parents to apologize for any upset caused.
In the statement, he said: “It’s easy to take email out of context.”
He also said: “Cardijn College is a place of welcome and inclusion where everyone is accepted and diversity is celebrated”.
The ABC posed several questions to MrRijken in a follow-up email, including clarification of the school’s dress code and whether or not the teacher who wrote the emails had been reprimanded.
The school did not respond.
Students took to social media to post copies of the teacher’s emails, with one sarcastically calling the school “South Australia’s most inclusive”.
Teachers have a ‘powerful role’
Deborah Green, a lecturer in education, humanities and social sciences at the University of South Australia, said she was shocked by the teacher’s comments.
“A comment like this really sends a clear message to the peer group [and] to the community, that certain behaviors and certain differences are not acceptable, ”she said.
“It can lead the peer group to reject that child, which can lead to bullying.
“It could also lead the community to reject not only the child, but the family as well.”
Professor Green said educators need to include everyone.
“We all make mistakes and we all say things out of context, but we have a really powerful role, so we have to be very careful about what we say and how we say it, especially if we put things by. written, ”she said.
Deborah Price, who is a senior lecturer in inclusive education and wellness at the University of South Australia, said such comments could have an impact on a student’s mental health and well-being.
“For grade 12 students, they really get a strong sense of identity, who they are and a sense of belonging, not only in school settings but also in society,” she said.
“The number of individuals who identify as being outside of the binary is actually increasing and we have to come to terms with everything.”
Professor Price said it was important to have these discussions.
“We can use this as a learning opportunity to better educate everyone,” she said.
“Having these respectful discussions is essential to ensure that all individuals are respected and that their identity and well-being are truly supported.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]