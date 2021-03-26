SA school principal apologizes for teacher’s email warning boys not to cross-dress because it’s not ‘normal’

The head of a Catholic college in southern Adelaide apologized for an email a teacher sent to 12 students, telling them the cross-dressing was not “normal” or “acceptable”.

The email has been sent to Cardijn College students ahead of an upcoming school retreat where students will take part in a “Ties and Tiaras” event.

In two emails to grade 12 students, the teacher warned students not to “cross-dress”.

“A couple of teachers realized today that a small number of people are choosing to turn ‘ties and tiaras’ into a bit of cross-dressing,” he wrote.

“Be very clear – Cardijn College does not allow cross-dressing at a school-related event.”

“I’m talking about boys wearing feminine clothes and vice versa,” he wrote.

The professor then warned the students that “I didn’t know” would not be an excuse for any of the three retreats.

In a follow-up email, the teacher sought to clarify that female students can wear women’s shirts and ties, before again warning male students against wearing female clothing.

“Don’t bother accusing me of being sexist, but men don’t wear dresses in everyday life,” he wrote.

“It will not be acceptable in retirement.”

Principal: Comments were taken out of context

The ABC asked for an interview with Cardijn College principal Paul Rijken, but he refused.

Instead, he provided an “official statement” which was sent to parents to apologize for any upset caused.

In the statement, he said: “It’s easy to take email out of context.”

He also said: “Cardijn College is a place of welcome and inclusion where everyone is accepted and diversity is celebrated”.

The ABC posed several questions to MrRijken in a follow-up email, including clarification of the school’s dress code and whether or not the teacher who wrote the emails had been reprimanded.

The school did not respond.

Students took to social media to post copies of the teacher’s emails, with one sarcastically calling the school “South Australia’s most inclusive”.

Teachers have a ‘powerful role’

Deborah Green, a lecturer in education, humanities and social sciences at the University of South Australia, said she was shocked by the teacher’s comments.

“A comment like this really sends a clear message to the peer group [and] to the community, that certain behaviors and certain differences are not acceptable, ”she said.

“It can lead the peer group to reject that child, which can lead to bullying.

Expert Deborah Price says the controversy can be a learning opportunity for everyone involved. (Supplied: Deborah Price)

“It could also lead the community to reject not only the child, but the family as well.”

Professor Green said educators need to include everyone.

“We all make mistakes and we all say things out of context, but we have a really powerful role, so we have to be very careful about what we say and how we say it, especially if we put things by. written, ”she said.

Deborah Price, who is a senior lecturer in inclusive education and wellness at the University of South Australia, said such comments could have an impact on a student’s mental health and well-being.

“For grade 12 students, they really get a strong sense of identity, who they are and a sense of belonging, not only in school settings but also in society,” she said.

“It’s not just about the here and now, it’s about the impact that kind of commentary might have in the future.”

“The number of individuals who identify as being outside of the binary is actually increasing and we have to come to terms with everything.”

Professor Price said it was important to have these discussions.

“We can use this as a learning opportunity to better educate everyone,” she said.

“Having these respectful discussions is essential to ensure that all individuals are respected and that their identity and well-being are truly supported.”