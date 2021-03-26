Fashion
After the pandemic we will all dress like Jordan Bunker
Over the next two weeks, we will post a series of interviews with thought leaders from a number of industries on the impact of COVID-19 and, more importantly, the improvements they plan to last. in the future. Get to know post-pandemic America.
2020 was the year the closets stopped. With the onset of the global pandemic and the lockdowns that followed, the clothes that once served us in our daily lives were suddenly futile, with closets becoming mausoleums that housed reminders of the way things once were. People were quick, and even impatient, to adapt to changing circumstances, relishing the opportunity to wear sweatpants while they worked from the comfort of their home-office. For many, it gave them a much-needed respite from the work attire they wore Monday through Friday and the dress codes that governed them.
But soon the novelty began to wear off as the practice of dressing was little more than putting on loungewear. The thrill of wearing sweatpants to work quickly lost its appeal as brands struggled to adapt to the new work-from-home lifestyle, peddling items that prioritized comfort and convenience and flooding the retail market with a little more choice than sponge and fleece.
Some attempted to continue to pretend to dress, appearing at Zoom meetings with their upper bodies wrapped in buttons while their invisible lower halves represented a less formal occasion. Eventually, the Zoom outfit became something of a joke and even fodder for fashion designers, with Miuccia Prada offering her own take on which saw models wearing crisp white dress shirts and black ties, both tucked in. sweatpants.
Yet while many of us have taken on our wardrobe, trying to conform and shape it to fit the current moment, or ditch them altogether and succumb to a sweatpants rotation , others found themselves better off, their style already equipped to handle life in lockdown. .
“The way I like to dress, looking back, was probably pretty well suited for the lockout. Loose-fitting clothing with large proportions that prioritize comfort, ”says Jordan Bunker, menswear writer and blogger. “I’m sure a lot of guys must have thought a little different if they went from a desk to a dining room table, but I was able to transition smoothly to our new way of working.”
Going through Bunker’s blog and the various outfits he documented before and during the pandemic, his sense of style and, by extension, of self is evident. It’s clear Bunker got her wardrobe figured out, evidenced by the staple pieces that make several appearances throughout. the progress of his blog, from an oversized camel coat to its refreshing and well-worn white Common Projects sneakers.
He attributes his style, and his ability to maintain that style despite lockdowns, to his prioritization of comfort. “Comfort is one of my main areas when it comes to the way I dress. Above all, I want to wear clothes that make me comfortable. If you do that then you are giving yourself a solid foundation, ”says Bunker.
That’s not to say that Bunker’s style was immune to influences from the relaxed WFH lifestyle, as he notes an increased fondness for Birkenstocks over the past year, favoring the Boston clog paired with socks and even daring. carrying them to London for work, something he says he wouldn’t have done before the pandemic. And like many others, Bunker has indulged in sweatpants. “Before the pandemic, I very rarely left the house in sweatpants. Now I kiss her. I even assembled a whole blog post arguing for their normalization. I think we are all beyond the care stage and I will be happy to turn a blind eye to anyone who fancies continuing to wear sweatpants 24/7, ”Bunker tells InsideHook.
While some believe the post-pandemic will see society seize every opportunity to dress, Bunker takes the opposite view. “I think people will appreciate the comfort in shared workspaces. If the trendy dos and don’ts started being ignored before the pandemic, they certainly will be now. Controlling what to wear and when is the least of all worries after the experiences we have all had. “
As for its own hopes for the future, Bunker would like to see less consumption, especially in response to the failure of many companies to save fashion retail from the suffering it has endured. “The fast fashion system and business model is based on buying beyond what they need. I would like to see this change. People spend more for less and invest in items they will own for years to come. “
