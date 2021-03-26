Check out the Adidas Second Wales Bonner collection arriving today

The long awaited return of the partnership between Wales Bonner and Adidas Originals has arrived.

After the first collaboration, released last fall, almost sold out, many intend to pick up something from this next collection. Entitled Essence, the second collaboration was first presented at Paris Menswear Week in September 2020, when Adidas pieces were seamlessly integrated into the Wales Spring 2021 collection.

Partnering with Adidas, designer Grace Wales Bonner says the uncertainty caused by the global health crisis has given her time to reflect and work on what seems most essential for the company, she says. The design of this collection was to refine, in the purest elements, the universe and the wardrobe of Wales Bonner.

Known for her thoughtful approach and craftsmanship, Bonner has consistently exemplified how fashion can communicate complex ideas. An essential point of my practice is research. I see this as the foundation of everything I do, explains the British designer.

In her inaugural and deeply personal first collection with Adidas Originals, the designer explored the Anglo-Jamaican community of London in the 1970s, seeking inspiration in the wardrobes of her father and friends. The latest collection goes back in time and is dedicated to Jamaica in the early 1980s, the diasporic connection between Britain and the Caribbean, and the origin of dancehall music. There is dancehall dynamism to the collection, which translates into hybrid sporty customization, says the designer. She continues to emphasize the use of lush green and sunny yellow colors, accents [that] echo the colors of the Jamaican flag.

The uni-sex collection (the silhouettes are presented with a fluidity that works for both men and women, she says) also offers shoes. The designer remixes the three-striped Adidass Samba shoe accessory that she sees as a crucial part of the collection. Samba’s coaches have a rich footballing heritage and they have naturally integrated and transformed the wardrobes of many cultural icons, she says. It felt like a natural fit as they were present in a lot of my research.

Bonners’ personal favorite? A blue tartan tracksuit that cleverly fuses couture notes with a retro tracksuit silhouette. This, and the rest of the collection, falls today. Buy it here, below.