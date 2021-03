Spring fashion: ephemeral gardens bloom | Way of life

Seasonal flowers. Lush foliage. Garden burgers. Frozen mojitos with butterfly pea powder. And even frozen granular margaritas. With all of this, you will undoubtedly love the ephemeral gardens that grow around Philadelphia. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) is opening gardens in Manayunk and on South Street. The pop-up gardens will blend horticulture and the culinary arts, serving food and drinks at local restaurants in a calm and colorful garden. All ages are welcome, as are pets. Food and drinks will be provided by Cantina Los Caballitos and Khyber Pass Pub. In addition to burgers from the garden, menus will include a Mexican shrimp cocktail, lemon artichoke and herb hummus, hot Nashville chicken wraps and more. The menu includes plenty of vegan options as well as child-friendly selections. Sixteen beers will be served, including Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale Ale, Log Yard Blueberry Shandy, IPA, ciders, wheat beers and tart beers. Plus wine and alcohol-free options. For the first time, the gardens will have a commendable space for private outdoor events. Information on these private spaces and reservations are available on: PHSOnline.org. In another first, customers will be able to purchase tickets to the Philadelphia Flower Show, the largest and oldest in the country. The show will take place from June 5 to 13 at FDR Park. This is the first time that the show has taken place in an outdoor location. South Street Pop Up Garden – opens April 1 1438 South Street Monday to Thursday 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. From Friday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Manayunk Pop Up Garden – opens mid-May 106 Jamestown Ave Monday to Thursday 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday 12 p.m. 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pop-up gardens will follow guidelines recommended by the CDC. Health and safety requirements will evolve and adapt to the changing needs of customers, staff and the community. The most recent information on timetables, menu, safety instructions, inclement weather plans, etc., visit PHSOnline.org. Proceeds from the gardens help fund PHS programs that impact 250 neighborhoods such as LandCare, which creates healthier living environments through cleaning up vacant lots and Harvest, which fights food insecurity by providing access to fresh and healthy food. By coming to the Gardens or becoming a member of PHS, visitors facilitate the work of PHS throughout the Philadelphia area.

