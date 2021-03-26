Everlane Men’s Spring Sale Editor’s Picks 2021





The ongoing sale of Everlane is truly the gift that keeps on giving. We’ve covered it pretty extensively at this point, but that’s because we must. The brand continues to renew its selection of limited styles; attention must be paid. These are the rules. Luckily, sticking to them isn’t exactly that hard, especially when spring is springing up and all of our wardrobes might need a refresh. So the question is, why are you in the market. Need new T-shirts? A button-down shirt in faithful oxford fabric? New jeans and chinos? How about a raincoat? Check, verify, recheck, annnnd Check. They’re all in the list below, with hugely awesome deals on face masks, a backpack, a candle, and even a cashmere blanket for those still chilly spring nights. If you haven’t started spring cleaning, now might be the time. You will need space for your new stuff.

The 100% human face mask – Pack of 3 – Graphic print Everlane

everlane.com $ 18 $ 9 (50% off) Masks: always essential! Cotton pocket t-shirt – Heather gray Everlane

everlane.com $ 18 $ 9 (50% off) Doesn’t get much more classic than a gray pocket t-shirt. The Everlane Crew Organic Cotton – Black Everlane

everlane.com $ 20 $ 10 (50% off) If you’re more into logos (small and subtle), there’s this one too. The crew in organic cotton | Uniform – Deep Aegean Everlane

everlane.com $ 18 $ 12 (33% off) And don’t think we’ve forgotten a bit of color in the hot weather. Casual summer jeans – Vintage blue wash Everlane

everlane.com $ 68 $ 20 (70% off) When he is grilling in the summer, they will feel like a even smarter buy than they do now. The Wholesale Print Unisex 100% Human Terry Sweatshirt – Heather Gray Everlane

everlane.com $ 48 $ 24 (50% off) In case there are any lingering doubts … The Cozy Cabin candle – Cozy Cabin fragrance Everlane

everlane.com $ 35 $ 24 (31% off) Being comfortable is a four season lifestyle. Don’t let anyone tell you different. Slim Fit Jean – Washed Black Everlane

everlane.com $ 68 $ 27 (60% off) It’s no surprise that some sizes are sold out, so if you’re looking for some new black jeans, you should probably move on. The Modern Fit Performance Chino – Navy Blue Everlane

everlane.com $ 72 $ 28 (61% off) Short cut and straight legs. A modern fit, indeed. Performance Slim Fit Chinos | Uniform – Dark Slate Everlane

everlane.com $ 72 $ 28 (61% off) Meet your new favorite “back to the office, possibly … probably” pants. The Japanese Slim Fit Oxford (Regular) | Uniform – White / black stripe Corduroy shirt – Navy Everlane

everlane.com $ 68 $ 34 (50% off) Leave it open on a white tee shirt. The slim fit Air Chino pants with drawstring – Navy blue Everlane

everlane.com $ 58 $ 34 (41% off) The coolest, simplest chinos on your hot-weather spin. Slim-fit jeans – Indigo worn Everlane

everlane.com $ 68 $ 34 (50% off) Very good denim, now at a price beyond belief. The Performance 5-pocket pants – Ocher Everlane

everlane.com $ 72 $ 36 (50% off) The five pocket version of that burnt sienna pencil you loved so much as a child. (What, just me?) Denim jacket – Vintage dark blue wash Everlane

everlane.com $ 98 $ 39 (60% off) If you are petite, be prepared for a big deal on a denim jacket. (Sorry.) The trainer – Butter Everlane

everlane.com $ 98 $ 39 (60% off) Like the sun for your feet. The ThermoStat ™ ️ Basecoat – Heather Lavender Everlane

everlane.com $ 68 $ 40 (41% off) In case you live with someone who likes to keep the air conditioner cranked. The Cashmere Crew – Navy Donegal Everlane

everlane.com $ 130 $ 52 (60% off) Buy it now, wear it now and wear it even more come fall. The modern Snap backpack Everlane

everlane.com $ 78 $ 58 (25% off) Now that we have places to go, you will need a bag. The ReNew Storm Jacket – Fatigue Everlane

everlane.com $ 128 $ 51 (60% off) For those spring showers that never seem to show up in your weather app. Cashmere throw – anthracite Everlane

everlane.com $ 175 $ 105 (40% off) Because a cashmere blanket is always Welcome.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

