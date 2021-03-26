Save big on clothes, shoes and more

Dare I say it, are you finally tired of wearing loungewear? If so, you may be looking to invest in a few new basics in your wardrobe.

Now that COVID-19 vaccines are more and more available and things are slowly starting to return to normal, you might be ready to socialize again and show your style.

And while renovating your entire wardrobe can get expensive, the key is to take advantage of the deals.

A big sale not to be missed is the Saks OFF 5th sale. From now until March 28, the retailer is offering an additional 25% discount on orders of $ 150 or more with the code SPLURGE (customs clearance is excluded).

All types of well-known brands are involved, including Michael Kors, Rag & Bone, Sperry, Valentino, Marc Jacobs, Tumi and many more.

In advance, find great finds for women, men and a variety of accessories and be sure to browse the Saks OFF 5th website for anything you might be looking for!

Women

1. Barbour Crest Jacket, $ 160, original price: $ 325

This Barbour jacket is waterproof, breathable and ideal for spring.

2. Design 365 Eyelet Long Sleeve Top, $ 40, original price: $ 88

Forget the white rule without wearing before Memorial Day and pair this prairie-inspired shirt with your must-have jeans.

3. RD Tie Front T-Shirt, $ 25, original price: $ 38

Change up your average tee with this fun tie-front option.

4. Joe’s Jeans Mid Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans, $ 70, original price: $ 178

Joe’s jeans are known to be super comfortable and flattering for many different body types.

A fun and flirty dress that would go well with casual sneakers? Were in!

6. Nicole Miller printed stretch-cotton mini dress, $ 90, original price: $ 225

Wear this Nicole Miller mini dress for a perfect day or night option this spring and summer.

Men

1. Greyson Sebonack Quarter-Zip Wool and Cashmere Sweater, $ 150, original price: $ 285

A cashmere sweater for under $ 150? It is definitely time to refuel!

2. Regular fit sport coat John Varvatos, $ 180, original price: $ 485

Every man needs a classic blue blazer in his closet.

3. Michael Kors Trefoil Print Short Sleeve Shirt, $ 50, original price: $ 118

This Michael Kors trefoil button-down shirt will go great with jeans, pants or even shorts.

4. Bally striped wool sweater, $ 230, original price: $ 310

This Bally sweater is a great, discounted find that you could save big on now and put it away for next winter.

We love the color of this fun scuba diving sweatshirt from Rag & Bone. It’s a great way to add a pop of color to any look this summer and spring.

6. Regular fit polo shirt Greyson Saranac, $ 50, original price: $ 95

Wear this Greyson polo t-shirt on the golf course, in the office, in town and everything in between.

Accessories

1. Cabin suitcase Tumi International, $ 375, original price: $ 750

Get ready to return to travel mode with this discounted Tumi suitcase.

2. Gucci 55mm Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $ 300, original price: $ 625

Look super stylish this summer with these fabulous Gucci sunglasses.

These Sperry’s are ideal for any boater who wants a classic shoe to carry them both on the water and on land.

4. Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray, $ 80, original price: $ 108

Are you looking for a new fragrance? You can’t go wrong with the popular Daisy fragrance from Marc Jacobs.

5. Longchamp Le Pliage Nylon Tote, $ 110, original price: $ 140

Add a splash of color to your handbag collection with this luminous Longchamp tote bag.

6. Valentino by Mario Valentino Mia Leather Camera Bag, $ 250, original price: $ 675

Want a designer shoulder bag, but don’t want to shell out a ton of cash? Consider this chic Valentino option on sale for under $ 300!

7. Sam Edelman Linnie leather mules, $ 80, original price: $ 130

Neon mules? Certainly. These shoes will add a pop of color to any outfit.

8. Valentino by Mario Valentino Wayfare Leather sneakers, $ 60

These Valentino leather sneakers are sure to enhance any masculine outfit.

For the man looking for a new quality belt, go for the one from Hugo Boss.

