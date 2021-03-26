Fall 2021 fashion trends





Courtesy The designers worked under extremely unusual circumstances, in a vacuum, addressing an audience whose lives are forever changed – and ultimately showing their collections virtually or in very intimate settings. And yet, creativity reigns. For fall 2021, the collections are in tune with the times by embracing this new outdoor après-ski life, preparing for a new wave of the roaring 1920s, finding stability in LBDs and keeping essential comfort in raised knits. Find out what to expect for next season in 13 Trending Stories. Advertising – Continue Reading Below She’s a rich girl What do you get when you layer glitter on glitter on glitter? The kind of opulence from the 1920s to 1980s that just puts a girl in a good mood. The look is sparkly but covered (these aren’t club dresses; it’s a mood statement) – think: long pants, high collars, jackets and voluminous dresses. Dries Van Noten, Paco Rabanne, Valentino, Loewe and many others have skipped minimalism in favor of something optimistic and grandiose with a clear message: let your light shine, ladies, the future looks bright. Pictured from top to bottom: Loewe, Connor Ives, Giorgio Armani, Prabal Gurung, Dolce & Gabbana, Caroline Herrera, Erdem, Isabel Marant, Prada, Valentino, Markarian, Givenchy and Alberta Ferretti. A little offbeat color Saturated shades entered the conversation. The color scheme is offbeat, slightly biased, and unexpected – much like life itself. Mustard meets lemon at Jil Sander, bubblegum pink and marigold at Miu Miu, rust and lavender at Patou – complementary and secondary hues of the color wheel all mixed up and upside down. All the better to make you look twice. Pictured from top to bottom: Jil Sander, Oscar de la Renta, Loewe, Akris, Prada, JW Anderson, Roksanda, JW Anderson, Miu Miu, Alberta Ferretti, Patou and Tory Burch. Tailor-made tailor-made There’s no other way to say it: the couture look is now just plain smart. Designers don’t go halfway – buttons are layered under vests, on turtlenecks, under jackets, under long coats, on pants – and sometimes belted and finished with a tie. These sets are not paired with pumps or sneakers, but moccasins and boy’s shoes. In other words, it’s not about subverting classic pieces; it’s a literal take. Tory Burch, The Row, Prada and Peter Do are leading the charge for women who like to layer their loose seam – then layer them a little more. Pictured from top to bottom: Peter Do, The Row, Wales Bonner, Tory Burch, Nehera, Gucci, Valentino, Lemaire, Prada, Giada, Giulvia Heritage and Brunello Cucinelli. Knit the mind If one lesson has been learned from 2020, it’s that when given the option, people will choose comfort – every time. Let them eat cake! Or rather, let them never have to button a button again and outfit them with luxury knits in the form of skirts, maxi dresses and two-piece sets. Cozy doesn’t necessarily mean running out of polish in the skillful hands of Gabriela Hearst, Altuzarra, and Proenza Schouler, all of whom offer cashmere and wool in body-sensitive silhouettes that are endlessly flattering and suited for a night out in or out. . Pictured from top to bottom: Rick Owens, Proenza Schouler, Ulla Johnson, Zanni, Thakoon, Victor Glemaud, Jonathan Simkhai, Gabriela Hearst, Altuzarra, Loro Piana, Fendi, Salvatore Ferragamo, Chloe and Adam Lippes. Après-Ski, Please Keep your après ski in check with Fair Isle knits begging for a weekend in Aspen or Gstaad. Cropped or cardio, in classic tones or bright pinks and reds, these cozy knits pack a visual punch. It is an essential dress code to live this ski-in / ski-out life. Perhaps it is a nod to the intrinsic nature of the socially remote slopes, or an embrace of a maximum exodus to the country. However you twist it, according to Miu Miu, Chanel, Balenciaga, and Junya Watanabe, next season will be all about that comfy ski sweater life. Pictured from top to bottom: Rag & Bone (front row), Molly Goddard, Junya Watanabe, MM6, Etro, Balenciaga, Paco Rabanne, Dsquared2, Renteture, Chanel and Vivienne Westwood. Roaring 20s Redux For those who subscribe to the idea of ​​a new Roaring ’20 on the horizon, you will be perfectly equipped for the occasion. Flapper dresses are packed with classic silks and lace from the Khaite and Kwaidan editions. More modern iterations can be found in Kim Jones’ new Fendi and Gabriela Hearst’s new Chloe. Layered under long coats at Miu Miu and Paco Rabanne, or with a ’90s grunge take on Coach, these babydoll-inspired dresses are made for nightlife. Pictured from top to bottom: Atlein, Miu Miu, Jil Sander, trainer, Dries Van Noten, Khaite, Paco Rabanne, Kwaiden Editions, Judy Turner, Vaquera, Fendi and Chloé. Puff, Puff, Pass The quilted coat is only gaining momentum. In bright, bold colors like deep purple at Marni or leopard red at Dolce & Gabbana, these aren’t the classic black puffer jackets you wear. These are trendy down pieces designed to make an entrance – in neutral extra-long versions at Rick Owens or over a Victoriana dress at Thom Browne – you’ll have your pick and stay extra warm all season long. Pictured from top to bottom: Eckhaus Latta, Chloe, Roberto Cavalli, Tom Ford, Miu Miu, Tod’s, Balenciaga, Ottolinger, Marni, Khaite, Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana, Rick Owens and Thom Browne. Crop rotation And the new silhouette that turns all heads is short jackets and tops. These sleek, stripped-down looks are a far cry from the mini t-shirts of your youth. Sophisticated and chic on a fuchsia pantsuit at Chanel or a masculine look with a touch at Peter Do, and on a completely feminine two-piece set at Emilia Wickstead, these shorts are reserved for chic girls. Pictured from top to bottom: Chanel, Giorgio Armani, Fashion East, Fendi, Vetements, Emilia Wickstead, Peter Do and Laquan Smith. Make It Midi A long-held fashion theory: High hems indicate economic prosperity, while long styles indicate slowdowns. In the precarious period of 2020, it was overwhelmingly the latter. Here is to demonstrate this credo, the multitude of midi skirts which dominated the look books and the virtual presentations of the fall 2021 season. They are box pleats at Christian Dior, pleated with a knife at Erdem, lined A at The Row and fluid at Partow – but all reach halfway between the knee and ankle. Pictured from top to bottom: 3.1 Phillip Lim, Partow, Max Mara, The Row, Rokh, Erdem, Chopova Lowena, Christian Dior, Thebe Magugu and Loro Piana. Keep it comfortable The optimal word to describe the fashion of the past year was comfortable. Designers are continuing on this path for fall 2021, but not like you initially thought – read: no sweat here. From a cream-colored wool jacket at Chanel to a beige sheepskin-lined coat at Chloé to a fluffy hoodie at Christian Dior, our favorite brands have refined these comfortable styles, bringing couture cuts to their creations. . The fabrics can indeed be soft and the sizes large, but the silhouettes are much more tapered than what one would normally expect from winter clothing. Indeed, comfortable has never been so beautiful. Pictured from top to bottom: Chloé, Isabel Marant, Erdem, Chanel, Christian Dior, Coach, Akris, Vetements, Thom Browne, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton. The costume coat The Confidence Suit has received a redesign. Traditionally, the style is comprised of a blazer and pants combo; blazer and skirts have also become commonplace. For fall 2021, designers have introduced something new to the fold: coats. Instead of fitted jackets, Givenchy, Jason Wu, Proenza Schouler and others featured palazzo pants, paper waist-bag, flared or cropped, all with elongated mattress toppers. It’s a look that wants to be worn and fully appreciated outdoors, which we welcome with open arms now that the vaccination centers are doing their thing. Pictured from top to bottom: A Potts, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Zimmerman, Jason Wu, Hermes, Marine Serre, The Row, Proenza Schouler, Balmain, Givenchy and Chanel. Search for models The future is bright, bold and ready to grab attention. Here to announce this message are fashion designers. From Thebe Magugu to Simone Rocha via Nicolas Ghesquière at Louis Vuitton, many collections have presented collections with wild and magnificent prints. Magugu, for example, referred to mysticism in the style of an elegant suit; Ghesquière gave life to the paintings in the Louvre; and Rocha opted for baroque with romantic flowers. In the fall, we will free ourselves from gray and neutral tones, and bring a little dynamism to our lives. Pictured from top to bottom: Duro Olowu, Colville, Christian Dior, La DoubleJ, Arthur Arbesser, Louis Vuitton, Loewe, Prada, Moschino, Simone Rocha, Stella Jean, Thebe Magugu and Victoria Beckham. Back to black LBDs are sustainable; they will never go out of style no matter how many times we can say black is back. They have not left and never will be. But what changes is the proportion. Some seasons have the ubiquitous long, appliquéd style; others have awarded it and no frills. For fall 2021, the daytime trend is short and super skinny. Everything revolves around the sensual mini. From tuxedo dresses at Fashion East to babydoll silhouettes at Christian Dior, the rule of thumb is to show off the legs for days, honey. Pictured from top to bottom: JW Anderson, Schiaparelli, Fashion East, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Dior, Carolina Herrera, Giambattista Valli, Versace, Tom Ford and Eftychia. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

