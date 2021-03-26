Joe Black Raffles Off H&M Dress for Charity





One lucky fan can win the famous H&M dress from Joe Black. The Drag Race UK star is raffling it off to benefit The Sussex Beacon, which helps people with HIV.

There have been countless unforgettable moments onRuPaul’s Drag Race United Kingdomseason two. From Ginny Lemon’s impromptu lip-sync release to A’Whora’s dirty stand-up routine, many fans preferred the comedy and drama of international queens.Drag raceseason 13 in America. However, a scene can take place in the “his history“books like the most memorable: RuPaul’s shocking rage over Joe Black’s H&M dress. Instead of putting that moment of tension behind him, Joe uses the famous dress for the greater good by drawing lots for it. charity. The hot pink mini made its main stage debut after the pandemic seven-month hiatus. Joe wore the dress for a maxi challenge, which asked him to join Tia Kofi, Sister Sister and Ellie Diamond in Eurovision girl group Bananadrama. As a lover of all scary things, singing and dancing to pop music “UK Hun?” summerdo not in Joe’s wheelhouse. He also didn’t expect to be sent back to competition after his first week elimination and had sold half of his outfits to pay rent. The cabaret look did not suit Ru, who severely berated Joe for wearing a ready-made item of clothing. For the second time, Joe was forced to “sashay away. “ Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Joe Black Gets Adorable H&M Gift Rather than just throwing away the dress that led to her demise, Joe is using his unprecedented popularity for a good cause. He recently announced on Instagram that he was raffling the H&M play to raise funds for The Sussex Beacon. The Brighton-based charity provides care and support to people living with HIV in the Sussex region through inpatient and outpatient services. Joe said: “Let’s turn an infamous TV moment into something truly impactful that can help improve people’s lives, right? The dress should be framed like a real work of art, so no need to worry about the size.“The raffle runs through June 1, with 1,000,000 tickets available for purchase. Just six hours after the raffle was launched, The Sussex Beacon said more than $ 3,000 had already been collected to support its efforts. It’s clear that Joe took, and continues to take, Ru’s criticism with grace. When people ask him if he would do something different if given the chance, Joe’s response is always resounding. “no“He said previously,”I think I would be doing a disservice to do something differently. Now I have my own Tyra Banks moment. “ Even when placed in a situation that was entirely out of his comfort zone – playing in a girl group – Joe stayed true to himself rather than trying to kiss an inner, big-haired Ellie Diamond. Although this ultimately resulted in Joe’s second “sashay, “It is now possible to use this experience for the benefit of others. Next: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Ellie Diamond Offers Advice To Other People Chasing A Drag Source: Joe black 90 Day Fianc: Why Ariela and Biniyam May Not Have a Happy Ending

About the Author Child Samantha

(81 articles published)

Samantha Bambino is a reality TV writer at Screen Rant. For the past three years, she has covered music, politics, business and more in the suburbs of Philadelphia. She has also worked freelance for the online magazine NKD, interviewing musicians, actors and social media personalities. Born and raised in South Philadelphia, Samantha enjoys reading Stephen King novels, listening to Green Day, and binge-watching friends. More from Samantha Bambino







