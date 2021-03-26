Jean Andolan – The Hindu

Although many men tell us how bad jeans are, alas, women just don’t seem to get the message.

As always, dear reader, I bring you yet another exclusive story that very few people (other than me) know about. It begins with a silent conversation that took place in the early 1870s in the city of San Francisco between two gentlemen (and I use the term loosely), a certain Jacob W Davis and a Levi Strauss.

You know, says Strauss. In the 21st century, the ancient and all-knowing land of India will become a superpower. And we can’t let that happen, can we?

Oy gevalt, we can’t, Davis replied, popping a crisp golden brown latke in his mouth. And I know exactly how to stop them.

How? ‘Or’ What? How? ‘Or’ What? cried Strauss, clapping his hands.

Let’s invent jeans! Davis said.

The two baddies then took big sips of their Manischewitz, and burst out laughing like a Jewish Joginder and a Yiddish Yama. So began the slow erosion of our jeans-free culture, perfectly protected, organized by Alok Nath.

Remember, the far-sighted men of our country saw what was going on as they always do when it comes to the welfare of their sisters and mothers. And they kept warning us from time to time of the pernicious effect this evil garment would have on our wise, God-fearing sage. Naris if it was not verified.

For example, a few years ago, legendary singer KJ Yesudas was among the first to sound the alarm about this harmful influence of toxic clothing on our obedience so far. mols.

Women should not wear jeans and disturb others, he said at a public rally to enthusiastic applause. Everything that needs to be covered has to be. We appreciate what is hidden and that is our culture.

But did we pay attention? No sir. Our betis continued to fall into the diabolical trap of low rise denim.

Around the same time, the Minister of Urban Administration and Development, Babulal Gaur, fearlessly pointed out the perverse link between alcohol, dancing and jeans.

Women from foreign countries wear jeans and T-shirts, dance with other men and even drink alcohol, he says. But it’s their culture. It’s good for them, but do not for India.

Sigh. Nothing has changed yet. Women continued to wear jeans and dance suggestively at non-Shivaratri, non-Garba events.

Union Minister Satyapal Singh also looked at marriage eligibility and jeans. No boy will marry a girl who comes to mandap in jeans, he said, as the culture-loving single Indian boys around the world nodded vigorously. But when a young mother (accompanying her children) was seen in public, wearing not only jeans, but torn up those, it took Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat to switch to the culture plate. If such women go out, what kind of message are we sending to society, to our children? he lamented, looking up at the sky. It all starts at home. A child who learns the right culture at home, no matter how modern, will never fail in life.

If anyone has atoned for his sins in this matter, it is Akshay Kumar. In 2009, as a still dimly lit Akshay Kumar walked the ramp of a fashion show, intoxicated by the hallucinogenic vapors of this corrupt garment, he forced his wife, not yet anointed Smt Hasya Haddi, to unbutton her jeans. in public view!

Watch it today. He’s on the cover of Forbes, the second holiest book in our country. He drinks regularly gaumutra by his own admission. And he produces and plays in Ram setu.

Follow him, ladies, and change. From those devilish jeans to nine yard sarees with bullet proof pallus. And let us declare, with one voice, MM. Strauss and Davis andolan life.

Krishna Shastri Devulapalli is a satirist. He has written four books and edited an anthology.