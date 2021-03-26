Kriti Sanon asks “Salsa anyone?” as she raises the temperature in dress 13k





Taking to her Instagram profile, Kriti Sanon asked her fans, “Salsa anyone?”, As she posed sexy in a multi-colored wrap dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh slit. By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi POSTED ON MARCH 26, 2021 at 8:10 p.m. IST

Kriti Sanon’s latest social media posts can easily be blamed for the sweltering heat and rising temperature, as they are indeed very hot! Taking to his Instagram profile, the Barielly ki barfi The actor asked his fans, “Salsa anyone?” As she posed sexy in a multi-colored wrap dress. Kriti’s draped, geometric-patterned crepe maxi dress featured shades of pink, teal and black, with a plunging neckline and a thigh slit. The Luka Chhupi The actor posed sexy, her short hair in wet, beachy waves as she sported rosy makeup, giving her a slightly ‘summer in the sun’ look. Actor Raabta accented his beach look with stacked gold rings and dark nail paint. Kriti’s stunning draped maxi dress is from the Nirmooha brand of fashion designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia, and her look was designed by celebrity fashion stylist Sukriti Grover. And while most of us would expect a designer outfit worn by a celebrity to cost buckets of money, this dress is priced at 12,800, which if not too cheap, neither is it given that they come from an established designer brand. While Kriti’s sexy Instagram post received around 12 lakh likes, her stunning photo even caught the attention of veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan who commented, “wow,” with a heart emoji. Professionally, Kriti has quite a few projects lined up. Most recently, she was roped for Adipurush, which also stars Baahubali Prabhas and Sunny Singh star. She also has the horror comedy Bhediya in the pipeline, in which she will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the horror comedy. Kriti also has Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar in the pipeline. The actor announced the filming was ending in February by sharing a photo featuring Akshay. To close

