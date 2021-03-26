Fashion
Shaka Smart leaves Texas after 6 seasons
Texas officials did not want to fire men’s basketball coach Shaka Smart. But it was clear that it was not working.
Smart is making a preventative move by accepting Marquette’s job and leaving Texas after six seasons full of hope and NBA-caliber rookies, but in the end no progress was made towards national competitiveness.
CBS Sports reported that Smart would be hired by Marquette, with others saying a deal was imminent. Several UT officials could not be contacted or made a comment to the US statesman.
Smart still had two years on his contract worth an estimated $ 7.1 million in guaranteed money.
After:Bohls: Abilene Christian stuns Texas, jeopardizes job of coach Shaka Smart
He was 109-86 in six seasons and 51-56 in the Big 12 game. In those six years, the Longhorns never came close to winning a Big 12 championship and couldn’t finish higher. than the third. He was also 20-40 against ranked opponents.
Perhaps most damaging was Smarts’ lack of playoff success. Texas have only made three NCAA tournament appearances in the past six seasons. All three ended uniquely, including the last oneSaturday loss to 14th seed Abilene Christian.
Texas, the most financially lucrative sports program in America, has not won an NCAA tournament game since 2014.
It wasn’t for lack of talent. Texas had many top 25 recruiting classes, and Smart produced three NBA lottery picks. This year’s squad includes two great men who are likely to get caught in the upcoming NBA Draft.
The only highlights of the Smarts race were the 2019 NIT title and this season’s Big 12 Tournament Championship.
After:Golden: Shaka watch is back after latest NCAA collapse in Texas
This year’s team was widely regarded as the best in Smarts. Texas won the Maui Invitational and swept Kansas in the regular season for the first time in school history. Texas was ranked third in the NCAA Eastern Region, the highest ranked program since 2008.
But the Horns were eliminated with an embarrassing 53-52 loss after returning the ball 23 times at the peak of the season. And last week, Texas was ranked ninth in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Two players have already jumped into the NCAA transfer portal and a third, sophomore Kai Jones said for NBA draft.
After:On Second Thought Ep. 214: Will Shaka stay or will she leave? Sarkisians Horns start spring football
Contact Brian Davis by phone or SMS at 512-445-3957. E-mail [email protected] or @BDavisAAS.
