Here’s what Scottsdale Fashion Square is planning for the future





After a multi-year redevelopment that set the bar high for luxury retail, Scottsdale Fashion Place, part of Macerich’s (NYSE: MAC) portfolio of unique retail properties in major markets, today detailed its recent successes along with plans to bring even more new tenants to the market, refurbished stores and one of the unique experiences this year. Despite last year’s pandemic challenges, Scottsdale Fashion Square has successfully opened several new stores and restaurants including Versace, Rolex, Golden Goose, Jacadi Paris, Hyde Park Jewelers, Capital One Caf, Warby Parker, Fabletics, Casper, Levis Store, 4-star Amazon, Shade Store, Francine and Nobu. READ ALSO: FRANCINE brings a new take on classic French cuisine to Scottsdale In addition, several stores, including Cartier, Bulgari, Salvatore Ferragamo, Carolina Herrera, Indochino, Brighton Collectibles, One 51, Nicks Menswear and Xpress Tailoring, moved, expanded or renovated their spaces within Scottsdale Fashion Square last year. As the retail industry evolves, Scottsdale Fashion Square continues to be a destination for successful brands, said Melanie Sutton, director of marketing for the upscale mall. Retailers keep telling us, and showing us by signing leases, that they don’t have to be in all centers, just the best centers. And Scottsdale Fashion Square is one of the best; it continues to exceed expectations as we are always listening and working with retailers, restaurants and others to deliver exactly what customers want and need. Pinkberry opened at the center this month and Lucid Motors will soon be opening a Lucid Studio at the center to give customers the opportunity to experience Lucids electric vehicle technology and book their own all-electric Lucid Air sedan. Additionally, retailers like Buck Mason and Psycho Bunny will be opening a new location in Scottsdale Fashion Square this year, along with other new, market-leading tenants and existing tenants planning to expand, renovate or add. to their offers. Later this year, an 11,000-square-foot, two-story Dior flagship store will open in the luxury wing of Scottsdale Fashion Square. It will be the first and only Dior in all of Arizona, reinforcing the centers’ position as a leader in luxury shopping. The center has also received the Bureau Veritas SafeGuard ™ certification of excellence in hygiene and safety, highlighting its best hygiene and safety protocols. Granted by the world’s leader in testing, inspection and certification, the designation recognizes that the 1.9 million square foot center has exceeded strict requirements to minimize the risk of the virus spreading on site. The health and safety of our buyers and employees is our top priority, said Sutton. In addition to new health and safety protocols, Scottsdale Fashion Square and its retailers have responded to the needs of consumers by giving them more ways to tailor their shopping and dining experiences. This includes extended hours of operation, online shopping-in-store pickup offers, expanded restaurant patio seating, more options for picking up sidewalk take-out and shopping by appointment, virtually or in person. Amenities like these are here to stay, according to Sutton. Based on usage and consumer response, it is clear that these amenities will continue to be offered even when business returns to its new normal, she said. Our customers’ lifestyles are constantly changing, and we know that our customers want choice, experience and be surprised. According to Sutton, now is the perfect time to visit Scottsdale Fashion Square. You can really see how the center continues to evolve to meet and exceed the needs and wants of consumers. We have something for everyone. Here you’ll find your favorite brands with a home-away-from-home workspace, favorite restaurant, new movie, and immersive art while on the same day you might also receive a spa treatment, haircut, or even have some customization done.

