17 midi dresses you must add to your spring / summer wardrobe

If you are feeling a bit ‘meh’ about only wearing loungewear and pajamas for an entire year, then it’s high time you upgraded your wardrobe!

Instead of looking for your old reliable pair of leggings and pairing it with yesterday’s baggy sweater, why not slip into something that’s just as comfortable while still maintaining that effortless fitting vibe.

This season we’re adopting our flowy midi dresses and you should too! They are stylish and trendy, but so simple and easily adaptable to dress you while you work from home or to dress up for your weekly trip to Tesco – the options are truly endless.

We’ve gone through our beloved ASOS apps and made a list of the absolute best midi dresses we’re looking for right now.

€ 46.99

This delicate little number is the perfect summer outfit for just about any occasion. Meet the girls for brunch? Are you going to the stores? Relax in your garden with an iced coffee? This is your favorite dress!

€ 109.99

Who doesn’t love a pop of color and a contrasting pattern? This stunning dress gives us some serious retro vibes!

€ 37.99

Need to go out to the stores but can’t bother to create an outfit? This is the dress for you – it’s pretty and stylish, not to mention effortless at all. Just pair it with white runners or sandals and you’re good to go.

€ 47.99

Now that we finally get to warmer weather, it’s time to embrace these floral designs fully before they sadly go out of style again. Plus, we absolutely love the layered effect of this flowing, flattering dress.

€ 29.35

In case you didn’t know, gingham patterns are back and better than ever! Don’t believe us? Why not make a whirlwind with this darling dress that bills itself as a steal, under € 30!

€ 35.99

Slip dresses are best for layering. Too cold to take out your arms? Just pair this bad boy with a white tee, gold hoops, and whatever shoes you want – it’s that easy.

€ 39.99

This cream ribbed dress in a soft knit is the perfect combination of loungewear and workwear.

€ 86.75

We love that this midi dress features a classic black and white print with a pattern that catches you slightly off guard.

€ 44.99

This bright and light dress was made just for you and your summer wardrobe. Order it now so you don’t get caught with nothing to wear when the 4 day heatwave hits!

€ 27.99

Another great deal – you really can’t go wrong with New Look’s simple styling.

€ 29.10

Pair this floral smocked dress with your trusty denim jacket, white sneakers, a trendy headband and you’re ready to go.

€ 51.99

Pair this sassy number with a chunky belt, leather jacket, and biker boots for a badass boho vibe.

€ 46.99

You can never go wrong with a classic denim dress, right?

€ 69.99

Two of our favorite trends in one garment – gingham patterns and puffed sleeves of course!

€ 22.99

Everyone needs a simple slip dress in their wardrobe, and this cheap and cheerful option is a great dress to start with.

€ 47.99

This cute red number would be an ideal date look. Keep the accessories to a minimum and let the dress do the talking.

€ 41.99

We like to think of this one as “Farm-Girl Sheek”.