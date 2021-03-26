Fashion
Nordstrom offers indulgent fashions in Spring 2021 sale for men and women: sweaters, Uggs, plush hoodies among the best items
The weather may get warmer as summer approaches, but many of us still want our loose, comfortable clothes from top brands for many reasons. First of all, they are no frills. Second, they are stylish. Third, they are on sale, up to 62% off at Nordstrom until April 5.
Check Free peoples oversized Easy Does It terry cloth sweater with blazer sleeves and a sexy, loose fit to the back for women at 60% off select colors and sizes, starting at $ 39.20.
Take 25% off Sweaty bettys sporty, tied at the waist Joggers with essential pockets (now $ 58.50, was $ 78) and 58% off AFRM cozy fleece Tie-Dye Fink Crop Hoodie (now $ 27.97 to $ 38.90).
And since its spring, you might need a hooded and water-repellent raincoat; The North Face Rissy 2 is 50% off (now $ 60, was $ 120) and every season is made for UGGs Mini Bailey Button II Boots In Genuine Shearling Sheepskin (50% off, now $ 77.48).
For men, the light Nordstrom round-neck cashmere sweater is on sale at 62% off selected colors and sizes (now $ 54.97 to $ 72.50) and you can enjoy 25% off perfect for lounging sleep shorts ($ 24) by Ralph Lauren polo shirt.
If you want to upgrade your facial covers for spring, there are also three-layer cotton masks with filter for sale at Nordstrom. A good deal: Madewell Matching Adjustable Face Masks are 60% off (now $ 9.60 for a set of three, was $ 24). See all coronavirus face coverings for sale at Nordstrom.
Whether you’re rolling to your desk or taking a break outside, these classic casual pieces that can be dressed up or down will bring comfort to your day:
Adidas is part of the Nordstrom Big Spring Sale. Take 40% off Tiro football training pants made with ventilated Climacool knit and mesh inserts for maximum breathability (now $ 27, was $ 45).
Reverse goodlife crisp, incredibly soft appearance sweatshirts are up to 60% off selected colors and sizes (now from $ 39.20 to $ 58.80).
Here are more men’s deals at Nordstrom through April 5:
- Bonobos Daily Grind Half-Zip Sweaters are discounted by up to 60% on selected colors and sizes (now $ 39.20 to $ 63.70)
- Goodlife Overdyed Long Sleeve T-Shirts are on sale for up to 60% off (now $ 30 to $ 37.50)
- Nordstrom long sleeve t-shirts are up to 60% off (now $ 23.80 to $ 24.99)
- Nordstrom Ultrasoft Short Sleeve Polo shirts are 60% off (now $ 19.80, was $ 49.50)
- AllSaints Mode merino wool sweaters are up to 62% off (Now $ 50 – $ 68.75)
- John W. Nordstrom Hudson Wool Car Coat is up to 60% off (Now $ 149.97 – $ 187.50)
- GREATS Wooster slip-on sneakers are 60% off (now $ 59.60 $ 64, was $ 149 – $ 160).
Here are other offers for women at Nordstrom through April 5:
- AllSaints Klyn Leather Biker Jacket is 56% off (now $ 199.99, was $ 450)
- Topshop beaded insert blouse is 57% off (now $ 31.97, was $ 75)
- Free People FP Movement Metti Crewneck Sweatshirt is 40% off (now $ 52.80, was $ 88)
- Madewell Donegal Jason ex-boyfriend sweater is 62% off (now $ 29.97, was $ 78)
- Perfect Henley Tunic All in Favor is 50% off ($ 12.45, instead of $ 24.90)
- BP. Long turtleneck sweater is up to 60% off selected colors and sizes (now $ 15.60 to $ 21.45)
- Treasure & Bond oversized crew-neck sweater is 58% off (now $ 28.97, was $ 69)
- Socialite V-Neck Top is 59% off (now $ 15.98, was $ 39)
- Circle X Cozy Raglan Sleeve Sweatshirt is 60% off (now $ 14, was $ 35)
- Nordstrom Frosted Plush Dress are up to 62% off select colors and sizes (now $ 29.97 to $ 47.40).
Janet Eastman | 503-294-4072
