The best fashion collaborations and spring 2021 capsule collections





The return of the Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner The second collection resulting from the continued collaboration between Adidas Originals and Anglo-Jamaican designer Grace Wales Bonner is primarily inspired by the Jamaican dancehall scene of the 80s. The highly anticipated drop, available on the Adidas website and SSENSE from Today, includes Sambas and Nizza sneakers in playful color combinations, bespoke tracksuit dividers and crochet tops inspired by old-school soccer jerseys. Consider your sorted summer weekend uniform. Unique pieces from Altuzarra Altuzarra is the latest designer brand to adopt recycled fabrics from its own archives, releasing a limited series of unique tops, wrap-around cardigans, skirts and bags knitted from last season’s silk bands this month. Soft sets are available in bright cherry red, marbled sky blue and an attractive eggplant crossed with easily interchangeable patches of white or super chic worn as full monochrome looks. Linda Farrow teams up with Paco Rabanne Looking for trendy sunglasses? Linda Farrow and Paco Rabanne’s bold new frames might be just what you’re looking for. Choose from a pair of oversized round glasses in two-tone blue or red, or a square cat’s eye in black, white or pink. Each of these shapes creates an instant boost to outfit making. New Loewes Charity Pouch The classic Loewes elephant bag gets a charming new look this season. A limited series of 300 pouches was rendered in blue and red Go down, a plaid cotton fabric traditionally used by the Maasai tribes and hand-woven by a collective of women artisans in northern Kenya. All proceeds will be donated to the Elephant Crisis Fund, a conservation organization committed to protecting the future of the species. Dior becomes personal New York’s SoHo neighborhood is now receiving a unique new boutique. ABCDior, a pop-up that runs until May 21, is entirely dedicated to personalized pieces of the house. Anyone can stop by to give their own twist on the classic Diors Book Tote, JAdior Heels or Lady Bag with unique charms, monograms or letter badges. Uggs the Molly goddard Uggs continues its fashion resurgence with a special collection designed in collaboration with the highly demanded British designer Molly Goddard. Best known for her voluminous tulle dresses (including one worn by Jodie Comer in season 2 of Kill Eve), Goddard applied his signature flair for color and proportion to three Ugg silhouettes: a floral appliquéd ankle boot, a buckled sheepskin slipper, and a mod suede platform. Coins are available (but go fast) at retailers like Dover Street Market, Nordstrom, Farfetch, SSENSE, and Blake. Loro Piana’s It Bag suitor Adored for his extraordinary cashmere knits and high-performance outerwear, Loro Piana launches into the It bag game with his latest leather item: the elegant one with clean lines. Sesia bag. It is available in several sizes, ranging from a small, elegant pouch to a large version with a shoulder strap and interior pouch. We love the M, it feels perfectly proportioned for days spent outdoors. (You remember it?) Dolce & Gabbana does Miami Inspired by the energy of South Beach and the colorful flora of the Mediterranean, the iconic Italian brand has teamed up with DJ Khaled to launch a genderless, size-inclusive resort wear capsule featuring riotous bougainvillea prints and a lion in looking serene. Perfect for channeling your indoor party animal (poolside, of course).

