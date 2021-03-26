Fashion
How should I dress for my pandemic belly?
I never had a waist or hips; in my twenties, I always described myself as being straight up and down. Now the kids and the pandemic later, I’m 25 pounds heavier, and it’s all showing up around my stomach. It feels like fashion does a better job of appreciating a woman’s curves, but that always means hips and boots, never bellies. How do I dress to flatter my new figure? Lisa, San Francisco
Many of us have changed shape over the past year as we were locked inside and the sensory joys in life were pretty much reduced to what could come out of a kitchen, a walk around the room. block and how much you could kiss the person in your house. .
Much is written about the forties 15 how they happened, how to lose them, but it is also true that it is possible to just live in peace with them, prioritizing what is important according to the individual. There’s definitely more to worry about than a new spare tire, and if we’re more accepting of a variety of shapes after last year, that’s a positive development.
Lena Dunham, director, writer and actress, captured it in an Instagram post in December, when she wrote, Oh hey, just isolating herself with my pod, aka my potty belly and sunglasses, one article was liked over 115,000 times.
But you’re right that when fashion focuses on women and weight, it tends to focus on the breasts and buttocks rather than the stomach. It’s telling, for example, that when IMG’s modeling arm decided it wanted to portray taller girls (good), the agency threw out all the silly plus-size terminology (better!) But s’ is then set to call its new division curve.
So how do we move forward?
For expert advice, I turned to Elizabeth Saltzman, the stylist who works with Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, and Karla Welch, a stylist who works with Tracee Ellis Ross and Sarah Paulson. Ms. Welch also co-founded an app called Wishi which offers style and wardrobe advice to users.
Both women said they forgot the Spanx which is for the red carpet, Elizabeth said, and instead focused on comfort and what makes you feel good. The two also said not to pretend your stomach doesn’t exist by wearing muumuus. This usually has the opposite effect of what you are looking for. Additionally, empire waist tops and dresses tend to equate motherhood in many minds and therefore should be avoided. (The same goes for hands resting on their stomachs. Just think of Meghan Markle.)
Fashion is, however, a great optical illusion tool, when used correctly, to manipulate the eye of the beholder.
Don’t ignore the size, for example. Even if you feel like you don’t have one, you can create one with a cheerful skirt and a tucked-in top preferably with an interesting sleeve to catch the eyes. (Sleeves are big this season, anyway.) According to Karla, it’s also worth investing in a great belt for the same reason. And an A-line skirt in a bright color or pattern will cover your tummy without emphasizing it.
High waisted pants serve a similar function, especially when paired with Elizabeth’s favorite square blazer. Wear it open over a fitted shirt (you don’t even have to tuck it in) or dress up.
Then the message is not to hide anything, she said. You don’t button it.
Your style questions, answered
Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a reader fashion-related question, which you can send to her at any time via E-mail or Twitter. The questions are edited and condensed.
