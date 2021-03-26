How should I dress for my pandemic belly?

I never had a waist or hips; in my twenties, I always described myself as being straight up and down. Now the kids and the pandemic later, I’m 25 pounds heavier, and it’s all showing up around my stomach. It feels like fashion does a better job of appreciating a woman’s curves, but that always means hips and boots, never bellies. How do I dress to flatter my new figure? Lisa, San Francisco

Many of us have changed shape over the past year as we were locked inside and the sensory joys in life were pretty much reduced to what could come out of a kitchen, a walk around the room. block and how much you could kiss the person in your house. .

Much is written about the forties 15 how they happened, how to lose them, but it is also true that it is possible to just live in peace with them, prioritizing what is important according to the individual. There’s definitely more to worry about than a new spare tire, and if we’re more accepting of a variety of shapes after last year, that’s a positive development.

Lena Dunham, director, writer and actress, captured it in an Instagram post in December, when she wrote, Oh hey, just isolating herself with my pod, aka my potty belly and sunglasses, one article was liked over 115,000 times.

But you’re right that when fashion focuses on women and weight, it tends to focus on the breasts and buttocks rather than the stomach. It’s telling, for example, that when IMG’s modeling arm decided it wanted to portray taller girls (good), the agency threw out all the silly plus-size terminology (better!) But s’ is then set to call its new division curve.