Fashion
Disney closes 2 stores in Maryland and 60 closures nationwide
MARYLAND In an effort to focus on doing business online and dramatically reduce its physical footprint, Disney closed at least 60 stores in North America this month. This includes two locations in Maryland.
The entertainment company announced the Disney store closures on March 3, and the closures were completed on March 24. USAToday reported that Disney closures account for about one-third of stores in North America; the company has about 300 stores around the world.
California will see the most pitches are closed with nine closings and seven in Texas are closed, USA Today said. Across the country, Disney stores in 16 states have closed.
The newspaper reported these closures in Maryland:
- Baltimore: White Marsh Mall, 8200 Perry Hall Blvd.
- Hanover: Arundel Mills, 7000 Arundel Mills Circle
The Disney website lists Maryland stores at the Baltimore White Marsh, Clarksburg, and Arundel Mills in Hanover site. Only the Clarksburg store is still listed as open.
Over 600 Disney Parks and other locations including Disney stores at Target stores, are not affected by these closures.
“As consumer behavior has shifted to online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” said Stephanie Young, President, Games and Consumer Publishing at Disney, in a press release. “Over the past few years, we’ve focused on reaching consumers where they already spend their time, such as expanding Disney stores around the world. We now plan to create more flexible and interconnected e-commerce. experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all of our franchises. “
Even before stores were closed by the coronavirus, traditional physical establishments were losing revenue and customers to e-commerce giants like Amazon, Target and Walmart.
And store closures intensify in the first quarter of 2021, even as some states ease coronavirus restrictions and shoppers return to malls. Victoria’s Secret, Best buy, Macy’s, Bed bath and beyond and JC Penney have all said they will be closing stores this year, USA Today reported.
As the coronavirus epidemic began to take hold in March 2020, some businesses have closed in Maryland as retailers have seen consumers switch to online shopping to avoid potential exposure to the virus.
Disney Store closures are the latest national retailer to close some locations in Maryland. Macy’s plans to close three dozen stores nationwide in 2021, including the Marlow Heights store in Prince George County.
The Maryland Department of Labor reported that 81 employees were out of work on March 14, when the Macy’s store closed.
Here is a list of some of the stores in Maryland that closed last year.
Catherine: The affordable plus-size women’s clothing retailer announced it was closing all stores after the parent company, A scene, filed for bankruptcy in July. Maryland had four Catherine stores: Capitol Heights, Glen burnie, Waldorf and Windsor Mill.
Lord and Taylor: The department store filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August. Lord & Taylor, which dates back to 1826, closed 37 stores, including the Mall in Columbia and the White Flint Mall in Kensington.
Sporting goods from Modell: The family-owned sporting goods retailer closed all of its stores after going bankrupt in March. Among the 115 stores were nine in Maryland: Annapolis, Arundel Mills, Baltimore, Bethesda, Capitol Heights, Greenbelt, Germantown, Parkville and Waldorf.
Papyrus: The greeting card chain’s 260 stores went into liquidation in January. Closure of five stores in Maryland: Annapolis (1730 Annapolis Mall); Bethesda (7101 Democracy Blvd., Montgomery Mall); Chevy Chase (5457 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase Center), Colombia (10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy., The Mall in Colombia); and Towson (825 Dulaney Valley Road, downtown Towson).
Pier 1: In May, the furniture chain announced plans to close all of its 541 stores. The company said it would reopen its stores after the pandemic, but only long enough to sell its inventory.
Some MD stores are closing as chains shrink
Louie Bar: The gourmet pub chain filed for bankruptcy in January, closing 38 restaurants across the country, including its Owings Mills, Rockville and Wheaton Locations.
Bed, bath and beyond: Three stores in Maryland closed in 2020: Gaithersburg (558 N. Frederick Avenue), Hanover (7000 Arundel Mills Circle) and Salisbury (2653 N. Salisbury Boulevard). The Nottingham square store (5210 Campbell Boulevard) closed in January 2021, according to the Maryland Department of Labor.
Brooks brothers: The 200-year-old menswear retailer filed for bankruptcy and was acquired in September by shopping center operator Simon Property Group, who is now part-owner of JC Penney. Simon plans to keep around 125 stores in the chain in operation; Brooks Brothers had around 425 stores before the pandemic. The Hagerstown factory outlet has closed.
Francesca: At the end of 2020, the store announced it was closing 140 locations nationwide after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, including one in Bethesda Row, which closed in January.
CNG: The supplement chain filed for bankruptcy in June and announced plans to close 800 to 1,200 stores nationwide, including three in Maryland: Brandywine, Gaithersburg and Waldorf.
JC Penney: The department store closed three locations in Maryland: Abingdon (3411 Merchant Blvd., Boulevard at Box Hill); Lanham (9100 McHugh Dr., Woodmore Towne Center); and La Vale (1262 Vocke Rd., Country Club Mall).
Jos. A. Banks and Men’s Wearhouse: Tailored Brands, which are also the two men’s fashion retailers, abandoned 100 stores it identified as underperforming during its application bankruptcy in August. These included three in Maryland: the Jos stores. A Bank in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, Gaithersburg, Rockville and Severna Park as well as the Men’s Wearhouse in downtown Towson.
Justice: The chain has announced plans to close more than 75 percent of its stores, after the parent company of the tween-focused clothing chain for girls ages 6 to 12, A scene, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July. During the last week of the store’s clearance, all inventory was under $ 10. Ten stores in Maryland have closed, including sites in Annapolis, Bel Air, Columbia, Gambrills and Glen Burnie.
Macy’s: The department store chain closed a The Center store in Salisbury after announcing in early February its intention to close 28 stores over the next three years, or roughly one-fifth of its physical footprint.
Nordstrom: The department store chain in May announced it would close 16 of its 116 full-line stores after the coronavirus accelerated market trends pushing more shoppers online. The Annapolis Mall store reportedly closed in August.
Sears: Five stores closed in Maryland last year as the company sought to reduce its physical footprint. Three closed in April: Sears in Westfield Annapolis, Sears at White Marsh Mall and Sears at St. Charles Towne Center in Waldorf. Two Harford Mall Sears stores in Bel Air and the Cumberland Sears closed at the end of February 2020.
On the table: The high-end kitchenware chain closed about half of its 120 stores nationwide after filing for bankruptcy in July, citing the pandemic as the reason. The downtown Towson location has closed.
Tuesday morning: The household goods retailer filed for bankruptcy in May and announced the closure of 132 stores nationwide, including in Towson, Glen Burnie and Salisbury.
More than 9,300 store closures were announced in 2019, and that number could be even higher in 2020, according to a Business Insider report.
Retail analyst firm Coresight Research estimates 8736 closed businesses in 2020 nationwide.
See also:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]