Thredup, now public, wants to solve resale technology for fashion brands





Second-hand clothing site Thredup, now a publicly traded company, wants to create a resale technology solution for brands alongside its customer market. Thredup raised $ 168 million to a market value of $ 1.3 billion during its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday. The shares went from $ 14 to $ 20. With 1.24 million active buyers, 428,000 active sellers, and $ 186 million in revenue in 2020, it has yet to turn a profit. But Thredup, which holds the sellers’ inventory, is betting its white-label technology can help not only brands, but its own bottom line as well. Competition in resale has increased over the past year, with increased industry focus on the second-hand market, due to its relevance to younger customers, substantial growth and performance metrics. durability. Thredup is the second resale company to go public this year, following the IPO of Poshmarks in January and The RealReal in 2019. Paris-based Vestiaire Collective has signed a $ 216 million deal with Tiger Global Management and the luxury conglomerate Kering, which took a 5% stake. The resale market is expected to reach $ 36 billion by 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate of 39% since 2019, making it the fastest growing retail sector, according to one GlobalData January 2020 survey. But while luxury brands may want more aftermarket revenue and control of their brand, they are less willing and less able to spend 10 years and hundreds of millions of dollars investing in robust infrastructure and technology. necessary to support it, says Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData’s retail division. Thus, they are increasingly looking at partnering with technology platforms, which are full of venture capital money and depend on scale, for white label resale technology from a customer perspective. Brands want to play in resale, but it’s hard to allow resale on a large scale and make the unit economy work at a lower price, says Ainslee Withey, managing director of Barclays Investment Bank, who was an underwriter of Thredups IPO. Among the technological challenges are the ability to predict the ideal resale price, the ability to automate the integration of unique and unpredictable inventory, and the ability to make personalized recommendations from so many unique items. So, she says, there is a clear partnership opportunity with resale technology platforms. And once they reach a certain scale, they can grow exponentially.

