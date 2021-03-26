Instacart shopper hears noise in supermarket bathroom in Georgia, police arrest man with 6 guns





An Instacart buyer who walked into an Atlanta supermarket washroom this week told police he saw an AR-15 style rifle and heard what he believed to be someone’s noise. one loading guns in a bathroom cabin. Publix store. When police arrived shortly after, they arrested a suspect as he came out of the bathroom with six guns in his possession.The suspect, identified as Rico Marley, 22, now faces a series of accusations related to the incident, which came just days after 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. It was this tragedy that was fresh on the mind of Instacart buyer Charles Russell, he told WSB-TV. “I saw an AR-15,” he said. “And I was like, you know, that kind of surprise me again with the events that recently happened in the Colorado grocery store.” Authorities haven’t said what they think Marley intends to do with the guns. report, the witness was entering the men’s washroom when he “heard a clicking noise coming from the bathroom stall.” “He also told me that he saw an AR-15 style rifle leaning against the wall.” By the time the officer arrived at Atlantic Station, a commercial and residential complex in Atlanta just north of downtown, the supermarket appeared to have been evacuated, according to the report The officer wrote that he had donned a ballistic helmet. and had taken his rifle from town to the store, where he immediately saw the suspect arrive at the toilet area, a few steps away. The officer ordered the suspect to put his hands up and not move, the incident report said. “The accused seemed surprised to see us so close to him,” the officer wrote. Marley was detained without incident, according to the report. a gun or knife while committing or attempting to commit certain crimes and five counts of felony attempting to commit a felony. Marley, who is represented by a Fulton County public defender, waived his first court appearance on Thursday, where Judge Rashida Oliver ordered him to be held without bail because of “risk of danger to the community as a whole”. He is being held at Fulton County Jail. The Fulton County Public Defender’s Office did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on Thursday. In a statement, a Publix spokesperson said the company was cooperating with investigators and that “the safety of our associates and our customers is our priority.” “We are grateful that there were no injuries and that everyone was able to exit the store safely.”

