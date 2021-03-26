Fashion
15-year-old fashion designer hosts 5th local fashion show for charity
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla Age is just a number, especially for Connor Totten, 15, a local fashion designer.
He learned to sew from his grandmother at the age of 10, it was like an explosion of creativity; everything just started to spark, he said of the experience.
After that, Totten got hooked. He began to sew and make clothes.
I got to the point where she couldn’t teach me what I wanted to do anymore. So I started teaching myself, he said.
Totten has discovered who he is personally and artistically, and it’s happening quickly.
Just three years ago, he had his first fashion show at the age of 12. His friends and mother paraded on stage in the clothes he designed and made.
It’s really gratifying to see them wearing something that I’ve done and then being happy and having fun in it, he said.
He also hopes to one day dress well-known stars.
The first that come to mind are like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, he said.
He has to graduate from high school first, which is part of his plan, and then move on to fashion school.
Here, I have a deconstructed blazer and mermaid-style wire dress, Totten said, brandishing one of their designs for their spring 2021 line.
For her fifth fashion show, her designs are inspired by Adam and Eve.
They will be walking here on the patio, he said, showing me where the models will be walking on the runway. It’s about being attracted to what is not good for you and how that can affect your mental state and the way you present yourself.
The money raised by the event will go to Jump for Kids FL, a group aimed at helping children understand the importance of fitness and nutrition.
If we can build a foundation for children when they enter high school or when they are young adults, they will be more active and fitter, said Jeff Pope, president of the organization.
The Pope has known Totten for years now. He says the idea for his first fashion show came from a dress Totten made for his teacher when he was in 5th grade.
It’s very exciting to watch Connor grow up to be the young man he is now, he said.
Pope says due to COVID they haven’t been able to enter schools for personal training lately. In the meantime, they are donating training materials to schools in Pinellas County.
If you want to watch the fashion show, it will be broadcast on the Jump For Kids FL Facebook page.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]