15-year-old fashion designer hosts 5th local fashion show for charity

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla Age is just a number, especially for Connor Totten, 15, a local fashion designer.

He learned to sew from his grandmother at the age of 10, it was like an explosion of creativity; everything just started to spark, he said of the experience.

After that, Totten got hooked. He began to sew and make clothes.

I got to the point where she couldn’t teach me what I wanted to do anymore. So I started teaching myself, he said.

Totten has discovered who he is personally and artistically, and it’s happening quickly.

Just three years ago, he had his first fashion show at the age of 12. His friends and mother paraded on stage in the clothes he designed and made.

It’s really gratifying to see them wearing something that I’ve done and then being happy and having fun in it, he said.

He also hopes to one day dress well-known stars.

The first that come to mind are like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, he said.

He has to graduate from high school first, which is part of his plan, and then move on to fashion school.

Here, I have a deconstructed blazer and mermaid-style wire dress, Totten said, brandishing one of their designs for their spring 2021 line.

For her fifth fashion show, her designs are inspired by Adam and Eve.

They will be walking here on the patio, he said, showing me where the models will be walking on the runway. It’s about being attracted to what is not good for you and how that can affect your mental state and the way you present yourself.

The money raised by the event will go to Jump for Kids FL, a group aimed at helping children understand the importance of fitness and nutrition.

If we can build a foundation for children when they enter high school or when they are young adults, they will be more active and fitter, said Jeff Pope, president of the organization.

The Pope has known Totten for years now. He says the idea for his first fashion show came from a dress Totten made for his teacher when he was in 5th grade.

It’s very exciting to watch Connor grow up to be the young man he is now, he said.

Pope says due to COVID they haven’t been able to enter schools for personal training lately. In the meantime, they are donating training materials to schools in Pinellas County.

If you want to watch the fashion show, it will be broadcast on the Jump For Kids FL Facebook page.