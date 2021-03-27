Cute and affordable dress shoes for kidsJust in time for Easter

Fashion
Cute and affordable dress shoes for kids
While many of us will still be at home for Easter this year (and so stick to the bunny approved pajamas), some of us may be finally plain to celebrate with close family or friends, which means we have to wear these things called outfits again (exciting!). In the minute since we brought out the Easter dresses and shoes, there’s a good chance your little one has grown out of the pairs crammed deep in their closet. So that means it’s time to go dress shoe shopping for your child.
Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only offer products that we think you’ll love as much as we do. Zappos is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article have been independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link in this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.
Kids’ shoes can be pricey, and since they’ll likely only wear shoes for one season, you don’t want to spend $ 80-100 on something they’ll wear once. So we did a market research and found a bunch of cute dress shoes for kids at Zappos that won’t break the bank.
Of retro oxfords for a classic look at gmini litter-bound heels, it won’t be hard to find a darling pair of dress shoes for your little one. Check out some of our favorite finds below so you can donate your Easter planning and don’t forget their Easter basket!
Glitter toes
Adorned with a sparkling floral bracelet, these metallic dress shoes are guaranteed to delight your little one. Bonus: Money will go with just about anything they’re going to wear, and at just $ 26, you can’t beat the price.
Golden touch
Talk about fancy feet! These rdare golden mini heels will elevate your children’s Easter outfit and make them the star of the Easter family fashion show. The bow accent is precious and the slight block heel will make them feel grown up like mom (but won’t keep them off balance).
Retro cool
These snazzy black and white brogues are perfect for your child who loves to roll back. Pair them with a skirt or a tuxedo and they’re also not so dressy that they can get away with jeans.
Pump
Your taller child is probably looking for a little more heel height, and this stylish pair is the perfect prerequisite for their first pair of real heels. The glitter heel adds a kid-approved touch of whimsy to an otherwise classic dress shoe.
Elegant loafers
Since Gucci children’s moccasins are probably out of the question (but if you are a game you can buy them here), those $ 50 versions are the next best thing. They are a classic children’s dress shoes and are currently 40 percent off.
