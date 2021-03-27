Fashion
No.17 Buckeyes looking for momentum against Wolverines
After losing three of their last four games, the Buckeyes will play their first rematch of the season against a Wolverines side they beat two weeks before, providing an opportunity to turn the season around.
Ohio State (2-3) is looking to open the second half of its season with a victory over rival Michigan Wolverines (1-4), who have just claimed their first victory of the season against Penn State. The Buckeyes and Wolverines have met once before during the 2021 season as Ohio State came out with a 13-10 victory.
TTUN week is unlike any other, said senior midfielder Justin Inacio. It always has been and always will be and to have the chance to receive two Golden Marmots in one year is special.
In their first meeting of the year, the long-awaited match lived up to expectations. In a fierce physical battle, both teams showcased their talent and pushed their opponent to compete.
Graduated midfielder Ryan Terefenko stressed that the same serious style of play should be expected in their second game of the season.
It’s like our senior class last year missed an opportunity to play them and we’ve been lucky enough to play them twice this year, so that’s great. The guys are bloated, the guys are excited, Terefenko said.
Junior forward Jack Myers was the Ohio State offensive quarterback, leading the team with 15 goals and six assists.
Joining him on offense, graduate striker Tre Leclaire has been an elite scorer all season. With a powerful shot from a distance, Leclaire forces the defenses to respect and squeeze his range, allowing Myers and other offensive personnel to operate with more freedom.
Leclaire has totaled 13 goals this season.
Terefenko said the goal was to stick to the fundamentals for the entire game.
It comes down to us just like I said, picking up balls on the ground with both hands, clearing the ball well in the attacking midfield, protecting the defending midfield and setting up 60 minutes of which we can be. really proud. when we think about it. Terefenko said.
Offensively for Michigan, the Wolverines will be forced to rely on their young core against a veteran-led Ohio State defense. Sophomore forward Josh Zawada and first-year forward Michael Boehm both scored three goals in their previous meeting.
Anchoring the team offensively, the Wolverines rely on Zawada and Boehm to initiate the offense and provide a spark for their team.
In their first meeting, the Wolverines struggled to slow down the Buckeyes’ offensive attack and keep constant pressure on the Ohio States scorers.
Junior defenseman Andrew Darby, however, has played well for the Wolverines.
A starter since his first year, Darby is the anchor of the Michigan defense leading the Wolverines with four induced turnovers.
In the faceoff, Michigan and Ohio State are among the best in the conference. Inacio just won one of his best games a week ago in a loss to Maryland for the Buckeyes in which he played 19-8 in faceoffs. For Michigan, junior Nick Rowlett impressed all season.
The two high-caliber face-to-face men both won 13 of 26 face-offs in their first meeting.
Coach Myers has motivated and coached us all week. He focused on us. Doing the little things right will lead to success, said Inacio.
Finally, in goal, graduate goalkeeper Alec Van De Bovenkamp was spectacular in his first two starts for the Buckeyes.
Junior goaltender John Kiracofe struggled early in the season. However, the junior seems to have found his rhythm and played very well against the Buckeyes two weeks ago, totaling 11 saves.
The Buckeyes return to the field on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game in Ann Arbor, which will air on BTN +.
