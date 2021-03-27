These spring dresses look great and are on sale





Refinery29 Outdoor Voices The new Athena dress is cool, stackable and ready for spring If there’s one item in my closet that got used a lot last summer, it’s the Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress. The lightweight, lightweight garment is as comfortable as it is cute, and the built-in shorts are very bike-friendly. She’s a famous OV fan, so when I heard that the casual wear brand was getting ready to release their second dress, I was excited to put it to the test. World, discover the Athena dress, inspired by the successful brand Athena Crop, a compression tank top that combines a chic high neck with a supportive racer back for everyday wear. (I love the top so much, own it in three colors and have worn it skydiving.) The lightweight dress features the same crew neckline and mid-weight textured compression fabric as the Outdoor leggings. Voices will know and love, and comes in four colourways: black (spotted on me above, while out for a walk with my pup), white, pink, and navy blue. The dress was fairly true to size compared to other OV pieces I own (I’m an XS), and for testing purposes I wore it with both a bra and no bra to get a idea of ​​the level of support. My verdict? The technical fabric and supportive construction are pretty compatible with the free boobin lifestyle, but if you’re going to be jogging or doing a higher impact workout, I would definitely recommend arming the girls with extra support under the form of a sports bra or bralette. Now let’s move on to the differences between the Athena dress and the exercise dress. The first is a lack of liner which makes the new style about 1,000 times easier to access the bathroom. Second, the mid-weight compression fabric of the Athena dress is denser than the lightweight LightSpeed ​​material that makes up the exercise dress, so its ideal for current transition times. Finally, the newcomer sells for $ 88 $ 12 less than its best-selling predecessor. Cheap parts either, but their versatility is well worth the price, IMO. In short, the Athena dress is designed enough to be her own outfit for quick runs or an outdoor cafe, and layers perfectly under a light jacket or fleece for cooler moments. It also plays well with bike shorts and a sports bra for extra coverage and support when you decide it’s time to sweat it out. Click here to shop the Athena dress now, before it takes its way to the fast-selling comrade dress that came before it and get ready to start doing things in Spring’s most versatile athletic wear. . At Refinery29, we were there to help you navigate this overwhelming world. All of our market choices are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you purchase something that we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn a commission. Like what you see? How about more R29 goodness, here?

