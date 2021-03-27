Dressing Sense: Why Talk About The Way People Dress





Tirath Singh Rawat, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawats comments on women wearing ripped jeans.The CM suggested that women wearing such clothes were degrading society, which sparked widespread outrage. Opposition politicians, movie stars and many others have categorically condemned Rawats’ comments, and there was a Twitter campaign in which women posted photos in distressed jeans. But the voice that mattered most, that of Rawats’ party colleagues, seemed absent until Union of Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said nothing in rejecting the views. by Rawats. Irani said no one in their enlightened mind would make such a comment, and politicians have absolutely no reason to talk about how people dress, what they eat, what they do. . Perhaps the leading colleague of the Iranian BJP, West Bengal Dilip Ghosh, could take inspiration from the words of the ministers? Ghosh, at a political rally, grimly said that TMC Chief and Supreme Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was recently injured in an alleged politically motivated attack, should wear Bermuda shorts if she wants to flaunt her legs (making referring to Banerjee showing his injured leg in political rallies), not a sari, so everyone can take a look. A tsunami of critics doesn’t seem to have helped Ghosh see the meaning, who defiantly argues that a woman showing off her legs in a saree is inappropriate and unsuitable for Bengal culture. Such control over women’s clothing choices has fueled the shame of survivors in cases of sexual offenses against women. While former Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma suggested in 2016 that female tourists visiting India should not wear skirts and dresses in India, party leader Samajwadi Abu Azmi blamed the rapes on women wearing less clothing. It is no small consolation, however, that for every Rawat / Ghosh / Azmi there is an Irani / Gul Panag / Priyanka Chaturvedi affirming women’s freedom of choice. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest NAV, mutual fund portfolio, see latest IPO news, top performing IPOs , calculate your tax using income tax calculator, know the most profitable markets, the best losers and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.







