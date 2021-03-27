UCLA Have fun, stay focused at NCAA ‘Frat House’ tournament

Like those who occupy any reputable fraternity, residents of what might be called Sigma Zoo have grown accustomed to piled up trash and rarely cleaned rooms.

There is no official curfew. The guys crowd into a room to play Nintendo. The laundry was finally washed earlier this week, the same day the housekeeping changed the sheets and fluffy pillows.

It was like a daily double, cracked Chris Carlson, the associate athletic director of UCLA who helped things turn completely crazy on the ninth floor of the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown which has been widely dubbed the Home of the Brotherhood.

This Brotherhood of Bruins includes coaches, players, operations staff, team medics, coaches and student managers, in addition to an associate director of athletic operations and a student track and field coach. Together, they live in 34 rooms, from one person to one bedroom inside one of the two hotels housing the last 16 teams participating in the NCAA tournament.

It’s a controlled environment designed to protect attendees from the pandemic, not to mention parents whose visits are limited to FaceTime chats or who wave outside of the hotel’s ground floor.

Don’t call it a bubble. Or calm. The Bruins’ three wins that landed them a regional semi-final against Alabama on Sunday at Hinkle Fieldhouse aren’t the only thing that has been applauded.

Cries of joy spread down the hall whenever Chris Smith or Tyger Campbell won in another round of Super Smash Bros.

If they’re on the same team, said guard Jake Kyman, it’s over.

Fortunately, the volume stayed at the library level most of the time. Players took final exams for the winter term last week, and no one reported training in cloudy-eyed movie or video game marathons.

If anything, said Carlson, whose bedroom sits in the middle of the floor, it’s likely the coaches watching the movie until 3 a.m.

Everyone was locked in their rooms on day one until quarantine ended, with meals delivered to every door. Now they’re free to roam the hallway, check in with each other, or stop in the designated dining room to grab a snack or clean the sheets.

Sometimes the biggest score is securing an empty elevator. It can take up to 10 minutes for those hoping to reach the second floor for daily COVID-19 testing or the lobby level for a take-out meal.

If an elevator opens and there are three Michigan guys in there, Carlson said, alluding to one of the other eight teams sharing the hotel, people let go.

Ice packs are left outside elevators on the UCLA floor whenever the team returns from games or practices, allowing players to grab whatever they need to soothe sore muscles. Coaches check players and perform treatments in their rooms.

Anticipating a trip that could last three weeks, the team packed home and road uniforms, several sets of training gear, and many more snacks and energy bars than on a normal weekend of NCAA tournament. Pretty much the only thing left was Coach Mick Cronins UCLA lettermans vintage jacket.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin jokes with the players in the dying moments of the Bruins’ 67-47 victory over Abilene Christian on Monday. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

Not much. Doug Erickson, the team director of the basketball administration, contacted Kenny Simpson, the assistant director of equipment operations who remained in Westwood to help with the logistics of the men’s and women’s teams competing simultaneously in the tournament. NCAA.

Simpson ripped the jacket from Cronins’ locker inside the Mo Ostin Center and had it shipped in time for Cronin to wear it proudly at his Zoom press conference on Thursday.

Hope we all get a few, Jaime Jaquez Jr. said of the John Wooden Era Sons, because they’re pretty sweet.

While a cold and humid Midwestern day could blend into another, Cronin was delighted that the Bruins didn’t have to return home between turns. He recalled the fallout his team had in Cincinnati having to take a six-hour bus home from Nashville, Tennessee, during the 2012 NCAA tournament. The Bearcats arrived at 6 a.m. before flying to Boston the next day. and play a regional semi-final two days later.

Cincinnati lost to Ohio State by 15 points.

UCLA should be cool after being in place for almost a week between games. That is, if the Bruins weren’t exhausted trying to keep their chambers from looking like something out of a hoarding documentary.

I try to stay organized as much as I can because I am [a neat] monster, Kyman joked, but it’s going to get messy here and there with food and trash and clothes left around.

The Bruins were finally cleared out of their hotel the day after beating Abilene Christian in the second round. There was a trip to an empty zoo on Tuesday followed by a trip to Topgolf on Wednesday. There remained a debate later in the week as to who was better behind the wheel of balls in the rivalry between Jaquez and Johnny Juzang.

Said Juzang: I spanked Jaime. Spanked him. It wasn’t even close.

Said Jaquez: I smoked him, I don’t care what he has to say. It’s the truth, I won, I had witnesses to testify to my plea.

Kyman, the main witness in the matter, supported Jaquez.

Jaimes is by far the best, Kyman said.

And Johnny?

You know Johnny, said Kyman, he likes to stand up there.

The animals, these guys.