26 best beauty and fashion finds





James devaneyGetty Images I am interrupting your Friday afternoon with good news, although it can be dangerous for your debit card balance. Nordstrom just launched its Spring Clearance Sale, and it’s packed with thousands incredible finds on fashion and beauty up to 50% discount until April 5. This includes brands that are rarely, if ever, on sale. I’m talking about Strathberry, Dior beauty (as in the Meghan brand, the Duchess of Sussex sported on her wedding day), Gucci, and classic favorites like Levi’s, Ray-Ban, Lou & Gray and AllSaints. Because Nordstrom sales tend to be extremely popular, my advice would be not to procrastinate by treating yourself like the styles are currently selling while you are reading this. Since Nordstrom’s sale section has around 20,000 items (between clearance sale, regular sale, and even-priced styles), I’ve narrowed down a definitive list of hero parts and beauty products not to be. miss the upcoming Nordstrom Spring Sale.

See the gallery



26 Pictures





1 out of 26 Cones cotton tank top ALL SAINTS 2 out of 26 Essential Pocket Joggers SWEATY BETTY 3 out of 26 Diorshow Volume Effect Eyelash Extension Mascara DIOR 4 out of 26 Cypriot Tiger Stripe Midi Skirt LOU AND GRAY 5 out of 26 Levi’s Wedgie High Rise Straight Leg Cropped Jeans LEVI’S 6 out of 26 East / West Color-Blocked Leather Mini Crossbody Bag STRATHBERRY 7 out of 26 Army low-top trainers RAG & BONE 8 out of 26 Diorskin Airflash Spray Foundation DIOR 9 out of 26 Short faux fur jacket BLANKNYC ten out of 26 51mm Square Polarized Sunglasses RAY-BAN 11 out of 26 “Phenomenally Human” cotton-blend sweatshirt PHENOMENAL 12 out of 26 All About Clean ™ Foaming Rinse Off Cleaner Clinical 13 out of 26 Good American Belted Cuff Romper GOOD AMERICAN 14 out of 26 EDITOR’S FAVORITE Touche Éclat High Cover Radiant Undereye Brightening Concealer Pen YVES SAINT LAURENT 15 out of 26 Olina Slide leather sandal VINCE 16 out of 26 Agnes Ruched Puff Sleeve Knit Top FRAME 17 out of 26 Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum GUCCI 19 out of 26 Signature Classic Coated Canvas Tote DAGNE DOVER 20 out of 26 Fitted bodycon dress VINCE 21 out of 26 DIY Bead Bracelet Kit BP. 22 out of 26 I Like You in Velvet Eau de Parfum WORLD WORLD 23 out of 26 Garren Pointed Toe Mule MARC FISHER LTD 24 out of 26 Printed Zipper A-Line Mini Skirt CAN 25 out of 26 Mini Stylist two-tone leather cross-body bag STRATHBERRY 26 out of 26 Broad Spectrum Corrector SPF 25 KEY TO SKIN







