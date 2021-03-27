Leaked by men, the tie takes a new breath in women’s fashion | Life





Ties are coming out of men’s closets to bring a sophisticated touch to feminine looks. Getty Images via ETX Studio Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the news you need to know. NEW YORK, March 27 The Covid-19 pandemic has shaken the cards in the fashion world, disrupting consumption habits as well as current trends and inspirations. While working from home has allowed many men to ditch ties in favor of less formal looks, women seem to be doing the opposite, proudly sporting this cult and sophisticated accessory and making it their own. Like history, fashion repeats itself. While the 2000s may not seem like a long time ago, just two short decades, the dawning years of the 21st century seem to be coming back in various ways. In fact, the latest accessory to make a comeback is the tie abandoned by men since the pandemic took hold, but now bringing a sophisticated touch to feminine looks. If you are a fan of the show Gossip Girl, then you will be familiar with the tie worn almost every day by Serena van der Woodsen (played by Blake Lively). It was an item that pop stars like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera had already turned into a trending trend a few years ago. And the phenomenon was global, but gradually lost its vigor before almost extinguishing itself. The arrival of sportswear in the women’s wardrobe has relegated the accessory to the background, or at least sent it back to the realm of men’s fashion. But that was before the pandemic erupted, disrupting the way we shop and dress. Lockdowns and homework have notably seen men ditch the suit and tie for more casual looks. At the same time, in response to growing demand, designers and fashion houses have started to offer more and more genderless clothes and accessories. All this leads us to ask ourselves: should we still really consider the tie as an essentially masculine accessory? Probably not! As we can see during the last fashion shows, it is now the women who wear the suits and, with them, a perfectly tied tie. From casual cool to the height of elegance Forget the 2000s high school look, because nowadays the tie is seen as an accessory to complement a casual or grungy look, like a baggy pants and shirt combo, an oversized tunic, shorts or Bermuda shorts sometimes tied, sometimes not. . Ties also accessorize much more sophisticated looks, such as pantsuits for example, or men’s suits revisited with a feminine touch. From Chanel to Dior and Prada to Gucci, among others without forgetting the fashion houses often playing the card of eccentricity, like Moschino the tie seems to be unanimous among the creators, who prove that it can go with n ‘ any style, even grunge or vintage. Some even add trompe-l’oeil style ties to certain tops. The accessory is already a hit with celebrities, who wear their ties with pride on social media. One of the latest stars spotted rocking a tie is Italian rapper Madame, pictured in an off-white wool Dior three-piece suit, paired with an embroidered shirt and tie. The height of the class! ETX studio







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos