The day – 2021 Subaru Crosstrek’s fashion sense is purely functional

Several decades ago, in a last ditch effort to sell its aging lineup of cars, American Motors increased the ride height of the Concord and Spirit by three inches, fitted them with all-wheel drive, and renamed them Eagles. They were unique, at a time when most cars were still rear-wheel drive. But they didn’t do much to prevent AMC from merging with Renault and ultimately being absorbed by Chrysler.
But their spirit – ahem – lives in the Subaru Crosstrek, which is little more than the cheaper Impreza sedan, which has a lift and is dressed in a truck-like trim. The Crosstrek’s price increases with its ride height, starting at $ 3,450 more than its identical sibling. From a value standpoint, it’s hard to see the advantage of the Crosstrek other than extra ground clearance. And yet, inexplicably, Crosstrek’s sales in 2020 were about double that of the Impreza, despite the higher price tag.
The Crosstrek returns for 2021 in Base, Premium and Limited trims, with a new Sport trim. All models receive a slightly revised styling and a suspension that has been readjusted for better ride quality, better handling and more responsive steering. Subaru has also added a humidity sensor to its automatic climate control system, a welcome addition for those of us who live in humid climates.
The biggest difference between the Crosstrek models is horsepower: the base and top-of-the-line versions have a 152-horsepower 2.0-liter, twin-overhead, horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine; The Limited and Sport models get a 182-horsepower DOHC 2.5-liter flat-four from the larger Legacy sedan and Outback wagon. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on Crosstrek Base and Premium models; a continuously variable automatic transmission is standard on Limited and Sport models, and optional on others. Fuel economy is best with the base engine and automatic transmission, at 30 mpg in EPA city / highway combined driving, although the larger engine still ranks well, at 29 mpg. The manual, on the other hand, only deserves 25 mpg. A plug-in hybrid is also offered, and rated at 35 mpg, and comes with an electric range of just 17 miles.
Subaru provided the new Sport version for a week-long test drive.
The bigger engine gives the Crosstrek enough power so you don’t get banned in the right lane of the highway. The upgrade is significantly faster than with the base engine, although asking for more horsepower once at high speed takes some planning, as it takes longer than it should. The test car came with Sport and Intelligent drive modes, the latter of which softened its handling and made things less interesting than they already are. The transmission does its best to mimic a traditional automatic, and most of it succeeds. Handling is typical of a small car, with a suspension that properly absorbs some bumps and a few pounds compared to others, followed by a few bounces. The lean body is noticeable, but well controlled. The turns, however, are impressive. The Crosstrek’s torque vectoring and all-wheel drive seem to banish understeer, which was unexpected given its other characteristics, such as its light steering feel. Braking was equally impressive, but the brake pedal feels lifeless. Road and engine noise was significant, although not unusual given its class.
Sport models benefit from a dual-mode X-MODE, which the company says increases all-wheel drive engagement and offers two driver-selectable snow / dirt and deep snow / mud settings. But he’s more of a friend of bad weather than a real off-roader battling against the rocks. For driver assistance systems, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control are required. series. Blind spot warning, rear cross traffic warning and automatic reverse braking are optional.
Overall, the Crosstrek performs better than an average small car, but it’s not necessarily an attractive vehicle to drive despite its new horsepower. There is little pleasure to be found; this car is a matter of reasonable utility.
This is certainly true of the interior ambience, which can best be described as functional. You cannot hide the roots of this Subaru’s economy car. The interior is trimmed in glossy, smooth black plastic and faux carbon fiber trim that won’t fool anyone and belittle this car’s appearance even more. While the contrasting yellow stitching is a nice touch, Subaru only uses it in the front row. Couldn’t they afford a few more feet in the back? This gives the second row a second-class feel, with an austere vibe that lacks subtleties such as a folding center armrest or vents on the center console. And there is only one pocket for the file card, not two.
But there is an impressive amount of head and leg room in the front and rear, and adequate stowage space in the cargo hold, although the lift is very high and the space does not fit. not very far. Fortunately, the rear seats fold up. The comfort of the front seats over long distances is not great, but it is more than adequate on short trips.
The Crosstrek Sport’s tech package includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen, integrated navigation, and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. That’s a noticeable improvement over the base model’s 6.5-inch touchscreen. That said, the radio has the cheapest tuning knobs ever fitted to an automobile. Completely lacking in weight or weight when you twist them, they are as delicate as crepe paper and are sure to snap. Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.
Granted, the Crosstrek delivers what any Subaru fan would expect: a purpose-built utility vehicle with a few extra frills, delivered in a fairly straightforward package. There’s nothing flashy here, just what you need to get the job done cost-effectively. Its fashion is its total absence.
Subaru Crosstrek Sport 2021
Base price: $ 26,495
Engine: 2.5-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder
Horsepower / torque: 182/176 lb-ft of torque
EPA fuel consumption (city / highway): 27/34 mpg
Observed fuel economy: 31 mpg
Fuel required: 87 octane
Length / Width / Height: 176.5 / 71 / 63.6 inch
Ground clearance: 8.7 inches
Loading capacity: 20.8 to 55.3 cubic feet
Towing capacity: 1,500 pounds
Curb weight: 3,265 pounds
