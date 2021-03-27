Pregnant Alex Jones, 44, shows off her growing baby bump in a flowery dress

She announced that she was expecting her third child live on The One Show on Thursday.

AndAlex Jones gave the first glimpse of his growing baby bump in a sweet snapshot uploaded to his Instagram Story on Friday.

The 44-year-old presenter looked brilliant in the photo as she posed in a floral midi dress with the caption ‘she’s here’ along with a heart emoji.

Radiant: Alex Jones gave a first glimpse of her growing baby bump in a sweet snapshot uploaded to her Instagram Story on Friday after announcing she was expecting her third child

Alex looked radiant in the ensemble which was covered in colorful flowers and tight at her waist to show off her growing baby bump.

The presenter wore her honey braids in a poker straight style and went for natural makeup while taking the mirror selfie.

Alex revealed live on Thursday’s The One Show that she is expecting a baby girl.

Alex already has sons Teddy, four, and Kit, 22 months, with her husband, insurance broker Charlie Thomson.

Announcing her good news, the TV host said: ‘I suddenly feel very nervous … this seems like a good time to share news with everyone and the studio team for the first time. .

“ The lockdown has been anything but predictable, and we’ve had some really unexpected news baby number three is on the way! ”

Alex’s co-host Ronan Keating, 44, and the studio began to applaud the star for her thrilling announcement.

Alex joked to his co-host: ‘I need all the advice,’ to which the Irish singer, who has five children, replied: ‘Oh yeah, heaps, heaps of them. I am so excited for you.

The presenter added, “ Yeah, we didn’t see that one coming … but yeah, we’re ecstatic. ”

Asked by Ronan if she was except a boy or a girl, Alex excitedly revealed, “ A little girl … a little girl! ”

Alex also shared the news on her Instagram where she shared a cute black and white photo with her husband Charlie and their two sons – Teddy and Kit.

Lovely: The One Show host, 44, also took to Instagram to break the news as she shared a cute photo with her husband Charlie Thomson and their two sons -Kit, 22 months, and Teddy, four years.

The family held up a chalkboard saying ‘soon … baby number three’ and the host captioned the snap with: ‘Best surprise ever’ followed by a heart emoji.

Alex was congratulated by her 278,000 followers and celebrity friends including Louise Redknapp, Rochelle Humes and Kirsty Gallacher after the exciting announcement.

Last year Alex insisted that having two children was enough, “for the good of the planet”.

Speaking candidly about her past pregnancies with the April 2020 issue of Good Housekeeping magazine, she also claimed that she felt she had ‘made unrealistic promises’ by only taking three months of maternity leave. after the birth of her first child.

Yay: Alex co-host Ronan Keating, 44, and the studio began to cheer on the star for her thrilling announcement

Alex explained why she and her husband Charlie didn’t want to add to their brood at the time, and explained, “ Charlie is adamant that for the good of the planet two children are enough. And I think I’m too old to have another child now, anyway.

“ It happens to a lot of people and it’s good for them, but we’re just happy to have two healthy kids. ”

Speaking of only taking three months of maternity leave after the birth of Teddy, now four, she admitted that she believed it would ‘put her work life at risk’.

She said: ‘I made unrealistic promises before I left to have a baby. I had never had a child before; I had no idea. And I had this fear that it would interfere, that I would have to compromise my professional life.

Family: Last year Alex insisted that having two children was enough, “for the good of the planet”. (photographed in January 2020)

Alex added that she now realizes it was ‘ridiculous’ and that being a mom made her ‘better at work’ because she was ‘more resilient’.

The star tooexplained how she decided to take nine months of maternity leave after the birth of her second son.

Upon returning to The One Show in January 2020, Alextold fans on Instagram that she was feeling “ anxious ” but “ excited ” emotions.

In 2019, Alex discussed her second pregnancy on Guide Dogs’ podcast, I See What You’re Saying.

She said: ‘Everyone has nerves about being a mom and being a parent.

“Pregnancy for any woman is a time of excitement, also a bit terrifying because you don’t know what to expect. Even with your second, it’s like, “How am I going to make two?”

“ Mum was amazing at the start when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks luckily. I don’t know how we would have done it without her.

In 2018 Alex explained that it had been difficult to design a second kit for kids, she told The Sun: “ I have to say the first time absolutely fine. Fortunately, my God, it happened.

“But the second time, not so easy. Guess I’m older now, but we took it for granted that would be OK. But you don’t really know until you start trying how it’s going to be, do you?

Smitten: Alex and Charlie were married in Cardiff Castle on December 31, 2015, after four years together (pictured in 2015)

“The majority of couples I know have had something, not always IVF, but something that needs to be addressed. Almost no one’s story is simple and we don’t really talk about it.

Alex and Charlie were married in Cardiff Castle on December 31, 2015, after four years together.

Talk to HELLO! magazine, Alex revealed that she enjoyed every second of her marriage, saying: ‘It was spectacular.

“Everyone says it’s the best day of your life and it just exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every second ”.

After getting married in 2015, the couple welcomed their first son Teddy in January 2017.

In May 2019, Alex took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their second child, a son named Kit.