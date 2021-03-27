Alex Drexler knows where to turn for buttoned advice

On the personal board, top business leaders talk about who they turn to for advice and how those people have shaped their perspective and helped them succeed. Previous versions of the series are here.

For Alex Drexler, it was not always easy growing up with a famous and very successful father. As a kid I saw his face on the cover of magazines, Alex said of his father Mickey Drexler, who as CEO of Gap Inc. in the 1990s made khakis and cool t-shirts . The bar was set very high.

So much so that Alex didn’t want anything to do with fashion at first. He worked as a bellboy in several Ian Schrager hotels and then after graduating from Trinity College he enrolled in Cardozo School of Law with the dream of becoming a district attorney and one day joining the Federal Bureau of Investigations. . But law school was not for him and he dropped out after a semester.

Instead, he got a job with clothing brand Steven Alan, where he learned how to make pants and blazers. Fashion is in my blood and I couldn’t escape it, said Alex.

Age: 42

Family: married with a two year old daughter

What time does your alarm go off: At the moment, I don't need an alarm, as I fell asleep earlier during the pandemic. I wake up at 6:30 am to play with my daughter.

Go to music: Bruce springsteen

Favorite TV Show: I watched CNN a lot. I am a political junky.

Animal project: I started to run. It helps me clear my mind.

Worst advice: I have met a lot of people over the years who have said to me: To do this, you have to do it. But in fact, there are many ways to achieve your goal. There is no direct path to get to where you need to be.

He branched out on his own in 2012, when he opened Alex Mill, a clothing brand that initially sold men’s shirts. He chose Mill for the name because it stands for quality and authenticity in doing something.

Despite all the shirts, I couldn’t find one with the perfect details, Alex said. You don’t want a shirt that’s too stiff; it must have a soft feel. Some shirts are too short or too long. I was a fan of buttons. I wanted pretty shell buttons. If I look at a shirt and there are plastic buttons, it won’t work. The button placket and collar had to be the correct size. These were things that seemed easy, but it was difficult to find the right balance.

He added women’s clothing in 2019, after receiving emails from female buyers asking if he would make clothes for them. The company operates a store in Manhattan. She also sells her clothes on her own website and at Nordstrom Inc.

; Net-A Porter Inc .; Goop, the lifestyle brand founded by actress Gwyneth Paltrow; and other retailers.

Then the pandemic struck and the company, like so many other retailers, was turned upside down. Its Mercer Street store has temporarily closed. Supply chains backed up, resulting in late product deliveries. Meetings that would have taken a few hours with everyone in the same room spanned several days, with employees safe at home and clothes being sent from one location to another.

When you start a business, anything can come your way, Alex said.

When he needs advice, he turns to a small circle of family, friends and colleagues.

Clockwise from top left: Andrew Rosen, Mary Matson, Mordechai Shlomo Rubinstein and Mickey Drexler

Mickey drexler

Former CEO of Gap Inc. and J.Crew Group Inc.

I’ve learned so much about my dad’s business over the years, Alex said. Growing up, Alex accompanied his father on store visits. It was there that he learned to pay attention to detail. My dad would visit a store and notice the music wasn’t right, it had to be the right kind of music at the right volume, Alex said.

He also taught Alex to surround himself with talented people. Hed said, you’re as good as your team, said Alex. Mickey introduced Alex to Somsack Sikhounmuong, who had worked with Elder Drexler at J. Crew, and is co-founder and creative director of Alex Mill.

My dad has an insatiable curiosity, says Alex. It can be a huge pain in the ass, but it is constantly pushing us to take it to the next level. In one example, Mickey noticed that there weren’t enough products featured in the newcomers section of the Alex Mills website, so the company is now updating this section more frequently. He wants to know what increments the gift cards come in, Alex said. Hes in all the details.

Another habit Alex picked up from his father is taking customer feedback seriously. Alex responds personally to every customer email. His design team recently changed the fit of a wetsuit to make it slimmer, as some customers wrote to say it was too roomy.

Andrew Rosen

Founder and former CEO of Theory Inc.

In addition to founding clothing brand Theory with designer Elie Tahari, Mr. Rosen is known as the godfather of fashion for his investments in brands such as Alice + Olivia, Rag & Bone and Veronica Beard. He commands the authority of someone who knows the business inside and out, Alex said. I learned the cogs and bolts from him, such as how to calculate the cost of goods and run factories.

The two met at a party in 2008 and became friendly. Mr. Rosen helped Alex find a job at Gryphon, a clothing brand he had invested in. Alex traveled to factories in Hong Kong and India, where he got a first-line view of clothing manufacturing.

Andrew taught me that working with the right factories is essential, said Alex. If you don’t have the right partners, you can’t achieve what you want.

Mr. Rosen also taught Alex how to choose the right price items for a garment. He said, how much does the button cost? What should the fabric cost for this shirt be? When factories wanted minimum guarantees, Mr. Rosen showed him how to add additional styles so he could make more products from the same fabric. Andrew understands that for the partnership to work, the factory must be happy.

Mordechai Shlomo Rubinstein aka Mister Mort

Creative consultant

Alex met Mr. Rubinstein in the early 2000s when Mr. Rubinstein was working at Jack Spade, the men’s clothing brand founded by Andy Spade which is now closed. I was in this store a lot, Alex said of the location on Green Street.

Mr. Rubinstein, who some describe as a fashion anthropologist, went on to found the blog Mister Mort and became a columnist for male style. I turn to him for inspiration, says Alex. He’s a sounding board for me.

The two have bonded through their love of fashion. No topic is too tedious or too small. We can talk for hours about the perfect chinos, Alex said. Do you make a long cuff, or a narrow cuff, a zipper or a button placket? What shade of khaki, how big should the belt buckle be?

Mary matson

Artist and illustrator

I’ve always wanted to surround myself with nice people, said Alex. She was part of a circle of friends that I had met in the fashion industry. She pushes me creatively.

Ms. Matson created the artwork for the Alex Mills store, drawing inspiration from several of the brand’s flagship products. She sewn by hand a giant jumpsuit hanging on the wall. She created a pair of paper chinos and then photographed them.

She makes me see things in a way I didn’t have before, but she’s also pragmatic, Alex said. It works on both sides of my brain.

