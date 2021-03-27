Crochet, scarves, hats and more

Fashion
King hook
Talented Colin Burke, one of Ireland’s most innovative knitters, crafted this spectacular top for a New York client who lives across the street from the Met. One of his many admirers in the United States, she is a board member of the famous museum and wanted the piece for a special event there.
Made of white silk ribbon yarn, hand crocheted with white merino wool and silk tulle sleeves decorated with ostrich feathers, it is more elaborate than its familiar hand knits with their puffed sleeves and seams. complex that it makes to order some sweaters can be purchased online at havanaboutique.ie.
Burke is currently working on a summer collection, his first in cotton and cashmere, for Havana which will launch soon, while many of his international sales come from his Instagram account, @Colinburke_.
Turn heads
Feathers also feature in this dramatic hat with its large ivory 500 disc by milliner Aoife Harrison which will be releasing a bridal collection later this year. I am optimistic that we will be returning to weddings and special events soon. Royal Ascot could take place in June with limited capacity, which is exciting, she says.
It is worn with an embroidered bridal jumpsuit by Charlotte Lucas 500, member of the CIFD (Council of Irish Fashion Designers). aoifeharrisondesign.ie Photography Kathy Silke, model Grace O Mahony.
Gallic tees
Dominic Sweeney, native of Ardara, first became interested in fashion thanks to his experience working with Amanda Pratt at Avoca during her school transition year. Son of Mireille Sweeney, GP of Donegal, he became the first Irish student to study fashion in Paris at the famous Studio Bercot whose alumni over the years have included designers Isabel Marant, Roland Mouret and Nicole Farhi. With her design partner Maeva Picart also a Bercot graduate, Sweeney has launched a new clothing brand called Aphrodisiac & Greed which features a 100% linen jersey t-shirt printed alongside a range of pins, stickers and of limited edition prints.
Created on lockdown and funded by a successful crowdfunding campaign, the home-based pair worked with spinners and manufacturers in northern France and freelance screen printing in Paris so we felt truly connected to the craft of fashion, says Sweeney who interned with Simone Rocha and MIH Jeans in London and Haider Ackerman in Antwerp while studying. Working from home, the two turned their apartment into a set of photos to model their t-shirts. We are craft and craft oriented and we want to stay creative and daring. Visit ulule.com/aphrodisiac-and-greed.
Silks by Silke
The classic wrap scarf (tied under the chin and then tied at the back) from the 1950s, notably worn by Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly, was relaunched by Dior during its last fall winter 21 collection in Paris. This one from Ciara Silke in scarlet, cream and navy blue from her spring line called Spotted Jewelweed is great for the classic flattering treatment, wear it with a rolled up collar over a trench coat and shades. See ciarasilke.com.
Knitwear for children
New brand of children’s knitwear Zara Nugents called Roe was inspired by her memories of the Connemara landscape and her childhood home in Oughterard near Lough Corrib in a house built by her grandfather who worked as a fisherman on the lake . A designer with a strong vision, she graduated in Textile Design from the Edinburgh College of Art where she trained for four years before embarking on a career as a designer of children’s clothing in the UK.
Today, she works in a studio on the Atlantic coast, making handmade knits from Donegal merino wool to order with a philosophy rooted in the slow fashion movement. The name Roe is derived from Roeillaun Red Island, one of the 365 islands in Lough Corribs and named after his childhood home. The collection can be found online at roeillaun.com with items for sale in sizes from newborn to 2-3 years old. Prices start at mittens for 45 and cardigans (like this one called gorse) from 125.
Lauras masks
New York-based Irish Embroidery Queen Laura Weber, who did the floral design work for Carolina Hearst’s Jill Bidens inauguration coat and gown set (with matching masks), now produces two cotton masks , both embroidered, one black, one in khaki which can be found on etsy.com for 42.13.
