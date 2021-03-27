Every Look From Ralph Lauren Spring / Summer 2021 CR Fashion Book





American Fashion King Ralph Lauren presented an Art Deco-inspired collection with ease of fresh silhouettes for Spring / Summer 2021 ready-to-wear. Perhaps the pandemic inspired a laid-back approach to earth tones. from navy, white, brown and porcelain blue on men’s and women’s clothing with loose pants, loose silk blouses and crepe jumpsuits. 20s glamor is interwoven throughout the collection with s with the sequined wool jacket, double breasted suit, embellished skirts and flapper era cocktail dresses. Lauren has a special relationship with the 1920s as a men’s clothing design for the 1974 film. Gatsby the magnificent which are good examples to understand the DNA of the brand of American elegance. Always with a modern touch. Robert Redford in Ralph Lauren for The Great Gatsby 1974 Ralph lauren Brand ambassador Janelle Monáe in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo performs a range of jazz hits at the Beverly Hills flagship in homage to jazz masters Frank Sinatra, Josephine Baker, Dorothy Dandrige and Ella Fitzgerald. Monae performed “All or Nothing at All”, “Peachtree Blues” and “Tightrope,” while thanking the black artists who paved the way for her. The exquisite jazz lounge takes us back in time to life in the past in the black and white film. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. The spring-style shoe, the Clara pump reminds us of the famous silent film actress Clara Bow. The 1920s pump with two-tone beige-white and navy-white multi-strap straps is perfectly modern for a day at the office, a salsa dance party or a summer weekend. Ralph Lauren Clara Calfskin Pump Ralph lauren Sure Ralph Lauren website, shoppers can virtually browse the Beverly Hills flagship store for the release of the latest collection. The white palm trees and woven chairs encapsulating the brown silk halter dress, crepe jumpsuit and wall of the RL50 handbags are a delight for boutique lovers looking for women’s, men’s and home collections. Click through the entire gallery below to see all of Ralph Lauren’s Spring / Summer RTW 2021 looks.

