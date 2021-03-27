Stripes are my version of a hot tub: a hit and miss fashion editors | Fashion

I I am not a spiritual person. I back down when people start talking about astrological signs and I am allergic to phrases like self-actualization and personal growth. But, as a person who works in fashion, I believe in the power of clothes and that what you wear has a direct connection to how you feel.

Think about that crackle of energy when closing a favorite evening dress, the release that comes with the change in an old sweatshirt after a long day, the sense of purpose in tying the laces on running shoes. Or, on the other hand, this Groundhog Day has conquered the feeling of pulling on sweatpants for what looks like Lockdown Day 45 939, or Impostor Syndrome stung by stepping into unknown high heels. .

I reflected on this link while writing my book, The Ten, a biography of 10 fashion classics, from jeans to stilettos. It made me re-evaluate what I learned about fashion: how a T-shirt I bought at a charity store for 20p could speak for me as a shy teenager; the way a salmon pink miniskirt let me play at being an adult; why wearing ballerinas in the 2000s expressed my desire to fit in.

Here are some of the successful moments, and also the failures that have taught me vital lessons, about fashion and myself.

Scratches, scratches and more scratches

Lauren has always loved stripes and still can’t resist a graphic t-shirt like the one she bought for 20 pence in 1997. Composite: courtesy of Lauren Cochrane

As the photo above attests, I have been wearing stripes for almost a year. Infant expertly paired them for me with Mickey Mouse overalls and rubber accessory. Since then, stripes have been my heartwarming dress and a first lesson in how fashion can be reassuring. They’re my sartorial equivalent of a hot tub that everyone has: it’s what you buy over and over again and I’m not alone. Anna Wintour and the Duchess of Cambridge also opted for the Breton in the Zoom era; low-level anxiety can be tempered somewhat by being in a good mood.

The shared miniskirt

In my early teens, the only reason I got up late would be to delete another Nancy Mitford novel. But when I was about 16, I went straight from bookworm to club kid, when my sister, my friends and I discovered nightclubs. This miniskirt was the kind people called a belt (a very Girls Aloud album cover), and it was my fast lane to growing up. We all wanted it so badly that we fought together to buy it and then argued over who should wear it. When it was my turn, I combined it with black tights so shiny my legs looked like PVC. Male attention was new, but really this skirt showed me how fashion can be something you hide behind. It made me feel like a grown woman, even though I was nothing else.

The 20p T-shirt

When I was younger I was shy. Clothing has become a way of projecting confidence. The first outfit I thought I looked at the company in was this T-shirt, a long black skirt, a six-year-old cardigan from the John Lewiss School Department (Prada had just shown a school uniform collection) and designed in depending on the period. on the eyebrows.

I found the T-shirt for 20 pence in a charity shop. The slightly futuristic 2004 (that was 1997) banner nodded to the geek chic of Peak Britpop and was a first experiment with the if-you-know-you-know signage of a graphic T-shirt. I still can’t resist the T-shirt as a sandwich board, and I highly recommend it as a tip to point out like-minded people without saying a word. My most recent addition is a La T-shirt by Philip Normal. IYKYK.

The clone ballet

Lauren says goodbye to heels and hello to an LBD. Composite: courtesy of Lauren Cochrane / Guardian Design Team

In the 2000s, Kate Moss went from a party girl who accessorized sheer dresses with a cigarette to a working 20s, and her wardrobe changed as a result. Enter Topshop’s Baxter skinny jeans, silk scarves and ballet flats. At this point, I was also doing this as a responsible adult: I had a job, an apartment, a boyfriend, and an addiction to GHD straighteners. I thought that meant that, like Moss, I should have a capsule wardrobe. I wore ballet flats all the time to work, to concerts (ouch, toes), to the pub. But as more and more young women wore them, they made me feel like a clone, one in an army of young professionals, increasingly pale facsimiles of Moss. Copying celebrities was fine; now I have realized that finding my personal style is the real holy grail.

Everything is OK LBD

Everyone knows the power of a little black dress. They’re sold as the ultimate in chic sex appeal, but I always thought they were more of a dress-safety sort of blanket, on par with my Breton top. I didn’t have high hopes when I bought this dress from Monki, but 10 years later we have negotiated big days of work, dates, intimidating parties, funerals. He is like a good friend who is both encouraging and kind. Chic is one thing, but that all is well, the feeling is, for me, much more powerful.

The Carrie Bradshaw Moment

There was a time, around the mid-2000s, when I thought I would only be successful if I did it with six inch spikes. The heels were a sign that I had everything. I tried. First with second-hand heels, then with designer heels, as seen on the feet of Carrie and her friends. I bought a pair of Miu Miu shoes for three figures in 2008, wore them just once, and scratched them on an escalator. It was a huge miss and a big lesson: wearing shoes that you can’t walk in is the opposite of empowerment. I thank my lucky stars every day that sneakers have become in fashion.

The integrated security hoodie

Laurens lockable jeans and integrated security hoodie. Composite: courtesy of Lauren Cochrane / Guardian Design Team

I used to think that as a person who worked in fashion, I needed to take a look at all times. As I got older, I discovered that clothes don’t have to make a statement to be the ones you cherish; we also need clothes where traction is purely functional. See an indescribable Asos 18 hoodie, which I wear when I choose to have fun. It’s to keep me warm on a plush dancing party behind a speaker; for the hangover the next day; to take an early morning flight to sunnier climates where I will slip it over a bikini on the beach at the end of the day. Make no mistake about it, although I still wouldn’t be delighted to bump into a fashion person while wearing it.

The surprising trench

When my mother-in-law gave me her Burberry a few years ago, I was happy but, as self-identified skin (these GHDs are a distant memory), I filed it away, thinking I could wear one day when I suddenly woke up more. smooth and assembled. It didn’t happen, but I realized that a miss can be a success, and the trench coat is a good, uniform idea. It’s about finding your own way to wear it. Enter the trend of the scruffy trench coat, around 2017, worn oversized, with sneakers. I have worn my old Burberry this way in the smartest surroundings, in the front row, and others have done the same. If ballerinas made me feel like I was dressing like a clone, it was the opposite. Sometimes a fashion classic can make you feel like you’re part of something.

Lockdown jeans

I tried to tell myself that wearing the same jeans six days a week is finally discovering the merits of a capsule wardrobe. But, if I’m being honest, I think it’s more of a symptom of lightly abandoning life, an admission that even cladding my crutch for two decades and a little bit of adult life might not help us in 2020. a pair de Lévis so normo-they-not-same-normcore with various rotating jumpers, depending on the cleanliness. Because what was the point? The pandemic has taught me that although I am a shy person, I need an audience for my fashion. And that audience is in sight. As of June 21, I’m predicting that these jeans could end up being worn less over and over and more in the recycling pile.