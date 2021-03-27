How to dress for the spring run

In some places in Canada, spring is just around the corner, while in others it has already arrived. No matter what province you live in, spring can feel like you’re jumping on a weather-themed roller coaster one day, it’s nice and warm and you pull out your shorts and t-shirt the next day. , you’re stacking the layers back and looking for the gloves you had already put away for next season (wishful thinking). Dressing for your run this time of year can be tricky, and it’s easy to over-dress or under-dress. Follow these tips so you can navigate the roads and trails comfortably every time and fully enjoy one of the best seasons for running.

RELATED: Under Armor Spring Run-off 8K Training Plan

Create your own felt temperature

You know when you check the weather and they always give you a second temperature that tells you what the ambient temperature looks like based on other factors, like wind? You can (and should) do the same when deciding what to wear for a spring run. Because your body produces a lot of heat when you run, you want to predict that temperature. Ideally, you add about 10 degrees to the temperature you get from the weather report, to get an idea of ​​how hot you will feel when you run.

For example, if the weather indicates it is 12 ° C outside, but you feel like 8 ° C, you can assume that once warmed up you will feel more like 18 ° C. There is an exception to this rule, however, and this is where it rains. In this case, you probably only want to add about five degrees to your felt temperature. So if the weather shows 12, feels like eight and is raining, you can assume the temperature will be around 12 to 13 degrees.

Of course, some people are much more sensitive to the cold, so it’s important to understand how your body reacts to different temperatures. If you’re new to running, it may take a bit of trial and error to figure out where your cold tolerance lies.

Layers still apply

You might think the time for layering is over when spring arrives, but don’t be in a rush. No matter how seasoned you are with spring running, there is still the risk of you undressing or undressing sometimes. If you decide to wear a t-shirt but the weather is risky, tie a jacket around your waist in case you get too cold. Likewise, if you are worried about being too cold, wear an extra jacket, as you can always take it off if you are too hot.

Get a windbreaker

As we make the transition from winter to summer, the winds in many parts of the country can become quite strong and make what should be a hot day much cooler. A lightweight windbreaker will help you better control your body temperature, and if you have one that’s waterproof, you can also keep those spring showers from getting you to the bone.

Try on pantyhose

Too cold for shorts but too warm for tights? Half tights or capris are the answer.

Get a hat

There is nothing worse than running and seeing the rain stinging your eyeballs all the time. A baseball cap will keep the rain off your face so you can see where you are going. (Eyeglass wearers especially appreciate a baseball cap when it rains.)

Doubling the shoes

Having more than one pair of shoes is a good idea regardless of the season, as it can extend the life of your shoes. In the spring, having a second pair serves a dual purpose, because if your shoes get wet or muddy one day, you have a dry pair to wear the next day while they dry. If buying two pairs of shoes isn’t an option for you, remove the insoles and stick them in a sunny spot in your home (or better yet, outside in the sun) to dry faster.

RELATED: 6 Emotional Stages Of The Spring Race