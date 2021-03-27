Victoria Beckham reveals new short hair in dramatic plunging dress





Victoria beckham shared her joy at finally having her hair cut as she posed in the most spectacular purple dress Friday. The fashion designer reunited with her hairstylist, Ken Paves, on the set of a photoshoot for her Victoria Beckham Beauty online in Miami, where she has been with her family since December. MORE: Victoria Beckham debuts at £ 19million luxury salon in Miami with David Posing in front of a mirror, Victoria looked stunning in the plunging gown, which features black scalloped lace along the neckline, a crossed back, a layered peplum skirt, and a matching fabric belt to cinch your waist. Loading the player … WATCH: Victoria Beckham looks amazing in an unexpected linen look Spreading over her shorter hair, which has been expertly cut to sit just below her collarbone and styled in delicate loose waves, Victoria said in her Instagram Stories: "Ok so I'm here in Miami and we're shooting for Victoria Beckham Beauty and I have to say guys, I got a haircut. "I hadn't seen Ken in over a year and my hair was so long!" she added. MORE: Victoria Beckham's Leopard Print Dress Has The Finest Sheer Detail DISCOVER: Victoria Beckham lets Harper do her makeup – and the results are truly impressive Victoria looked gorgeous with her fresh haircut Captioning the clip, Victoria wrote: "On set with @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty and FINALLY got a haircut! So happy to find @kenpaves again! My hair saver! " Victoria's gorgeous new look comes after sharing a stunning photo of herself wearing the most dreamy white long dress. Victoria Beckham silk and lace dress, £ 1,790, Net to wear BUY NOW Give a moving tribute to BFF Elton john In honor of her 74th birthday on Thursday, Victoria shared a sweet comeback from the couple sunbathing on their yacht in 2019. Victoria looked effortlessly chic with one of her own models, of course. The backless number had a nice flowing finish and the fashionista added a gold chain and wore her famous brown hair tied back in a low ponytail. Victoria's white maxi dress sold quickly in 2019 READ MORE: Victoria and David Beckham's epic pools are summer's dream Victoria was such a fan of the dress that she even designed it in black and wore it to the 2018 Fashion Awards. In fact, the mum-of-four revealed on Instagram at the time that it was her "favorite. "from his entire collection.







