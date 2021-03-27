Moose Jaw man attacks cop after refusing to wear mask at grocery store: police





CBC ‘It’s horrible’: Filipino community mourns violent death of ‘sweet young woman’ The Filipino community of New Westminster mourns the violent death of a vibrant mother and singer who worked hard to bring her family to Canada. Maria Cecilia Loreto recently worked in a Vancouver supermarket among the 49-year-old’s multiple jobs since arriving 10 years ago, according to longtime friend Salve Dayao. Last week his burnt body was found near a children’s playground in Burnaby. On Wednesday, two people were charged with his first degree murder, as well as indignity to a human body of a 21-year-old man named Carlo Tobias and a 15-year-old who under the Law on the youth criminal justice system, can not be named. The two defendants appeared briefly by video in New Westminster Provincial Court on Friday, dressed in orange jumpsuits and masks, but the case was postponed to later dates. None of the friends or family who knew the murder victim as “Mycel” were present. But Salve Dayao, an old friend, told CBC that she was known for her love of community, dancing and singing and was very close to another singer she called “Tita” or Aunty. Salve Dayao is pictured at her home in New Westminster, British Columbia on Friday March 26, 2021. (Ben Nelms / CBC) “This is the most horrible thing that has happened to her. She worked hard to bring [her] the kids here. She is a very beautiful person. It cannot be written off. She will be remembered, “Dayao said. The victim knew 2 suspects, police said. The discovery of Loreto’s body began with a call to a Burnaby fire station reporting a grass fire in the park. village of Greentree meters from children’s playground Police say they believe Loreto was killed at her home in New Westminister on the evening of March 17 before being taken to the park Salve Dayao, left, and Mycel (Maria Cecelia) Loreto, 49. Salve Dayao) There is a publication ban on any other detail to protect the identity of the young accused but Dayao says investigators believe they know what happened. “For this to happen to him. , it’s so horrible. I don’t know why it must have ended like this for her. Mycel Loreto performs in New Westminster. (Christian Cunanan / submitted by Salve Dayao) Dayao, runs the New Westminster Philippine Festival Society and hosts the multicultural festival at Westminster Pier Park The professional singer, who also ran the Java Jazz Bistro in New Westminster for over 15 years before selling it, says she first met Loreto in 2011 and often spent time with her in restaurants. She says she knew her young friend as Mycel a contraction of her first two names Maria and Cecelia. Dayao says the young mother loved to perform, sing and dance and has helped and performed at many community events. Mycel Loreto is holding a cake alongside Salve Dayao and others (submitted by Salve Dayao) “It was such a bubbly and sweet young woman, “Dayao said.” I never heard her say anything mean about anyone, “she said, her voice cracking recalling the generosity of L oreto. “She always said she’s my ‘fan’ and you wouldn’t think she had any problems in the world,” Dayao said. Loreto had originally lived in New Westminster, then in Vancouver, before recently returning to Royal City to live in an apartment with his youngest daughter. A white tent covers the area where Loreto’s remains were found in a park in Burnaby, B.C. on March 18, 2021. (Ben Nelms / CBC) Over the years, she has worked three jobs until that she can save enough money to bring her family to her husband. and a son and daughter in Canada to join her around 2018 or 2019. Dayao said her friend would tell her if there was a rice sale at the Superstore and bring it to her restaurant where they would share dinner. “She would call me and say: ‘Tita, there is a sale of rice, you want me to bring you some? How many bags would you like? “” Said Dayao. The New Westminster senior, who just celebrated her 41st wedding anniversary, said she couldn’t sleep on Thursday night and thought of her friend as she baked late at night, trying to dispel the curl of Negative thoughts. “I’ll never understand why it must have ended like this for her.” A memorial is pictured on Friday March 26, 2021 in Greentree Village Park in Burnaby, British Columbia, where the body of Marie Cecilia Loreto was found. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

