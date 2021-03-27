Forget about fast fashion, here are the six key trends you need for 2021 | Fashion

ggoodbye fast fashion, hello slow fashion. The age of the flash-in-the-pan trend is over; the lifespan of trends that matter is now counted in years, not months.

To put it in broad format, slow fashion is the third way of fashion. No need to make a tough choice between buying into the fast fashion cycle (consumer horror show, but jazzy) and ditching fashion altogether (admirable, but a little joyless). Slow fashion charts a different course. It’s about appearing pleasantly current, rather than topical. It’s about nailing the hem or shape of the dress that defines the decade, rather than the season. He keeps an eye on fashion, but with his feet on the ground, remembering that clothes are not disposable.

It is an exciting time. You know that trick when something really complicated goes wrong, and the first thing you do is turn it off and then back on? And sometimes does it work? Well that’s basically what we’ve been doing in fashion. His had a reset. Fashion was on hiatus for the pandemic, but now it’s back and it’s better than before.

It was a shock, when the switch went off: production stopped, stores closed, catwalks darkened. And the reset happened in our heads as well. With no showcases to look at, we bought our own cabinets instead, rediscovering the joy of what we already had. The resolutions many of us tried to make to buy less clothes were much easier to keep when city trips and parties were out of the question. Were we in the spring / summer or fall / winter parade season? Suddenly it seemed out of place. We wore what would work on Zoom, or to walk the lockdown puppy, or to cheer ourselves up.

As the trendy machine slowly reboots, it finds a new, slower pace. Designers who produced four collections per year having reduced together. Small brands adopt a batch production model, take orders in advance: if 45 dresses are ordered, 45 are produced, in the necessary sizes, and nothing is lost. This means a delay between the day you place your order and the day you receive your dress, but it might be OK. It turns out that we have more patience than we allow ourselves for a year.

Slow fashion always has trends, it’s just that they stick around, long enough that you can wear a reasonable amount of wear on a piece of clothing. It’s not just about wearing plain white shirts. (Nothing wrong with classics, but if you wear the same shirt for the rest of your life, well, you don’t need me.) Slow fashion is all about mainstream fashion, which is gradually changing. It doesn’t care to debate padded headbands versus scrunchies, or whether you should be doing something smart with a silk scarf. These are the basics, but they are definitely not the basics. Your slow-fashion wardrobe comes down to these six key pieces for spring, summer and beyond. Take the time to get to know them: they’re not going anywhere.

Saturday morning blouse

Were looking for the third way. So if the white shirt is the ultra-sensible perennial classic, while a pink gingham puff-sleeve blouse with an oversized eyelet meadow collar would be this hot season, we’re aiming for somewhere in between. Let’s call it the Saturday morning blouse. Maybe you have a vintage French one in your wardrobe, which you bought at the market buying baguettes and cheese on vacation, all flirty and bohemian and undressed, like Emmanuelle Bart to Manon des Sources. It could be silky and richly colored, or the kind of soft blouse a Mars sister would have worn in the latest Little Women movie. If you’re not frills, it could be an oversized mannish cotton shirt with a ticking stripe. It should be more chic than a t-shirt, but less fitting than a shirt. It is invaluable for bringing the Saturday morning vibes (the best) to any day of the week.

The flat shoe for adults

The apartments were once a non-starter mode. Ten years ago, flats were what you wore when playing sports or running errands. When it came to stepping up, that meant changing sometimes on the doorstep, or in loos at work, in shoes for the public, which had a heel. Then the flat shoes became a fashion statement. There were limited edition sneakers, fur-soled moccasins, designer Crocs (last year) and now that summer staple: the eco-clog. Either way, forget about it all and opt for a classic moccasin, or a simple, clean, white sneaker, or an almond-toe slip-on. Or think of a ballerina, who’s back from the wilderness as a wardrobe staple, take a look at Angelina Jolie (super slow fashion, in her trench coats and neutral palette, and rarely seen in a fly-by-night trend) which wore them on her recent cover of British Vogue.

The smart cardigan

Many of the cardigans currently on Main Street come with matching bra tops to wear underneath. This tells you everything you need to know about growing the cardigan star and changing his target demographic. The cardigan to consider for inclusion in your slow fashion capsule wardrobe, however, is not the ab-flashing twinset. The slow fashion cardigan is oversized and chunky, yet stylish. The kind of thing Coco Chanel wore in Scotland with brogues and pearls, rather than the kind of thing you wore in the sixth form common room with your thumbs stuck through the holed cuffs. The color, the pockets lined with braid, the brass buttons are all a plus, so don’t go too neutral. To be a true wardrobe treasure, your fashionable heart rate monitor has to be a trophy piece, not one that hangs over a chair and left out.

The 6 o’clock dress

All the It-dresses of recent years have one thing in common: you can wear them during the day and in the evening. These nu-boho midi dresses in which we lived until 2019? Enough outdoor wholesomeness to work at a picnic, but enough fashion content, thanks to the ruffles and tiered skirts, to make them dressy enough for the evening. The shirt dress? Sedate and suited for business when viewed from the desk upwards, but has enough grace and poise to make an entrance. The vampire woman-slim style, high waist sheath dress? Incredibly modest, thanks to its understated high neckline, but undeniably spectacular when done well. All of the above is a good investment. Sleeves are essential if you want to be comfortable all day; stiffness is a non-starter, for the same reason. Enough detail and interest to make you feel great dressed in an interesting way, but not so much color, pattern, or ruffles that you aspire to change into pajamas.

Caramel-colored handbag

In the bygone days of the It-bag, the dream was to have an expensive big shiny black work bag, then a small, showy Christmas ball from an evening bag. But for the last few years and for the foreseeable future, the most desirable bag has been in a neutral somewhere on the scale of reclaimed wood flooring from ash to oak, in a moderate size that can hold whatever you have. need (minimal, now that agendas, tickets, and even money live on your phone) without becoming a burden. Straw baskets in this color, as attractive as they are, are not your first choice here, as they lack the mark in a boardroom environment. But their rise to glamorous status tells us something about how the It-bag has changed: Utility is now essential.

sweatpants

These are to the 21st century what jeans were to the 20th century. The end of Home Orders may be in sight, but the end of sweatpants is not. Contrary to what you might have read, the pandemic didn’t invent the sweatpants. Instead, it consolidated a slow fashion movement that was already repositioning the humble jogger as the benchmark utilitarian and democratic pants. In the Venn diagram of modern life, the sweet spot where streetwear meets Netflix-wear meets athleisure are comfy, stretchy pants with an elasticated waist. Before the pandemic, sweatpants had already established themselves as a true fashion week look, worn with on-trend heels, blazer and sunglasses. The past year has anchored them in our psyche. The smarter version, but still comfortable, perfectly clean, in a fabric that retains its shape is now a wardrobe staple: rejoice.