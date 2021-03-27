Dress for a Day opens in BG | News

When brides-to-be walk into A Dress For A Day Bridal at 100 S. Main St. downtown, they will be greeted with a selection of 800-900 new dresses at an average price 20% lower than on sale. by retail.
Rachelle Spencer, co-owner with husband Martin Huffstutler, said customers will find that each of their new dresses can be purchased directly in sizes 0 to 36.
Some women like the idea of not having to order a dress that can take 6-8 months to deliver, she said.
The couple may offer lower prices because we specialize in buying dresses from stores that are closing or stores that are ending a line they have sold in the past, Spencer said.
They also work with wholesalers. One thing they don’t do is work with shipments where they resell previously used dresses.
Spencer said they also have all the accessories needed for this special day.
The new boutique has taken over the 2,500 square foot space formerly operated by Blush Bridal Boutique near the downtown Four Corners intersection.
We came to get the Blush inventory, saw the space, and decided we had found our new location, Spencer said.
For two years the couple had operated a successful bridal boutique in Centerville, but when the owner of the building wanted to sell his property, they decided not to invest in it, and the search began.
Spencer admitted the move was bittersweet as the Centerville store had just been voted the best bridal store in Dayton.
She promised that they would bring the same level of service to the Bowling Green location that has earned them this recognition in the Dayton area.
The couple began their interest in the bridal business as wedding photographers in 2017.
We would buy wedding dresses to do style photos and then sell them, she said.
They opened their Centerville branch in 2018.
Spencer said she quickly learned to work with people and found her two biggest hurdles with clients were at opposite ends of the spectrum.
Either they think they won’t find anything at all, she says, or they have this vision of what exactly they see in a picture.
But she said her experience helped them see the possibilities.
I love working with people, finding the right dress for them, the one that suits them the best, she said.
To better serve her clients and meet coronavirus guidelines, she said it is strongly recommended that brides-to-be make an appointment that includes three other people.
We can certainly work with walk-in people, but we need to limit the number of people who can be in the store at a time.
In the dark about moving to the new Bowling Green location, Spencer said they didn’t have much time to get to know their neighbors, but she expects it won’t take long since the area is so active.
I am amazed at the pedestrian traffic downtown, she said.
The shop had a virtual ribbon cutting on February 3, sponsored by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. The live-streamed event featured comments from Mayor Mike Aspacher and Mary Hinkelman, chief executive of the chamber.
The chamber has given us their packet of information and I know we will take advantage of the opportunities they offer, said Spencer.
