Fashion
Dior, Buck Mason, Psycho Bunny, Lucid
Arizona’s first Dior storefront is slated to open this year.
The new boutique will find a home in Scottsdale Fashion Square alongside flagship stores from other luxury retailers that cannot be found elsewhere in the state, including Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Bulgari, Gucci, Jimmy Choo and Prada.
Dior’s flagship store in Scottsdale will span two floors and 11,000 square feet in the luxury wing of the mall.
In 2020, Versace opened its first store in Arizona in the upscale mall. Another newcomer is the clothing store Goodlife, which opened in Fashion Square on March 26, 2021. But those weren’t the only two stores that opened at the mall during the pandemic.
New stores in Scottsdale Fashion Square in 2020
Here are some of the retailers and restaurants that opened at the mall in 2020:
- Versace.
- Rolex.
- Capital One Caf.
- Warby Parker.
- Fabletics.
- Casper.
- Levis store.
- Francine.
- Nobu.
What’s happening in Scottsdale Fashion Square this year?
Additional menswear lines and an electric vehicle showcase are slated to open in Scottsdale Fashion Square in 2021.
Lucid Motors, an American auto company that sells electric vehicles, will soon have a Lucid Studio in the mall where potential buyers can explore the technology and reserve cars for purchase.
Los Angeles-based menswear brand Buck Mason and menswear company Psycho Bunny will also open this year.
No date has been announced for these openings. Other new tenants will open their first stores in Arizona will be announced later this year.
