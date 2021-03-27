Alex Jones highlights baby bump in a gorgeous floral dress and she’s already busted!





Alex jones surprised viewers of The One Show on Thursday night when she announced that she was expecting her third child with husband Charlie Thomson. And on Friday, the TV star took to her Instagram Stories where she first revealed her bump – and she's already hopped! RELATED: Matt Baker Has Sweetest Response to Alex Jones' New Baby Surprise Alex looked gorgeous in a flowery Nobody's Child dress as she enthusiastically highlighted her growing belly by posing to the side and lovingly touching her bump. Loading the player … WATCH: Alex Jones announces third pregnancy on The unique show The mom-of-two opted for the brand's new Ditsy-print midi dress, which features delicate pink, red and blue flowers, puffed sleeves, off-the-shoulder ruffles and a ruffled empire waist. Captioning the sweet snap, Alex wrote, "There she is," followed by pink heart emojis. Alex – who already has two sons, Teddy and Kit – revealed when announcing her pregnancy that she will be welcoming a baby girl later this year. LOOK INSIDE: Alex Jones' Scandinavian-inspired home is heaven for a third child MORE: The One Show's Alex Jones Reveals Surprising Place She Lost Engagement Ring Alex's baby bump has already jumped Opt for another main street outfit, Alex looked gorgeous in a pair of wide Zara jeans, a striped top from Joanie and a pair of Topshop patent heels. She was visibly nervous as she told her co-host Ronan Keating about her surprise pregnancy, saying, "I just feel really nervous all of a sudden … this seems like a good time to share news with everyone – and with the studio team for the first time ! "The lockdown has been anything but predictable, and we've had some really unexpected news. Baby number three is on the way!" The TV presenter also revealed the news on her Instagram page with an adorable photo of her family. In the black and white snapshot, Alex and Charlie were beaming at the camera, Alex holding his youngest son. Slowly, Teddy held up a sign that simply read: "Coming soon… Baby number 3. "







