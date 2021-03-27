Fashion
Michael B. Jordan spotted wearing this season’s ‘must have’ shirt
Here’s a catch: Menswear essentials are almost as important as a smile that will stop time. These are the pieces that all men should have in their wardrobe to cover them for all scenarios, eventualities and seasons. Not only do these pieces ensure that guys can mix and match the pairs and be safe in the knowledge that they will look great, but they are also quite timeless, so they will rarely need to be replaced.
One man who seems to understand such subtleties is Michael B. Jordan. One of Hollywood’s elites and a constant source of training and style inspiration, the Creed and Black Panther star is regularly distinguished by its irreproachable choices.
Concrete example: this last photo of the man himself on the set of the next film Journal for Jordan, wearing a denim shirt, one of the the star pieces that should be in every man’s capsule wardrobe, and one that works flawlessly throughout the transition period from summer to fall (and for those on the other side of the globe, from winter to spring).
Michael’s version is a classic example: a mid-washed blue colourway, two chest pockets and riveted snaps. It’s this style that guys should be looking for if they are taking their first steps into denim shirt territory.
What makes the denim shirt such an essential piece? It’s versatility for beginners. Not only can it be worn in casual settings, as Michael proves here – layered over a t-shirt in a complementary darker shade of blue and brown pants – but it can also be dressed up a bit, slipping comfortably under a blazer and paired with jeans. However, there are a few rules to remember, the main one being that you should always try to contrast the top and bottom, if you are also wearing denim jeans.
RELATED: The best denim shirts for men
Expert male stylist Jeff Lack, who says the Western-style denim shirt is the “best modern man’s dating uniform,” adds weight to this argument, explaining to DMARGE that the denim shirt has remained timeless because it can be “used for work, hobbies and dressing up. Slip on a tie with an unstructured suit and sneakers, or open up a few buttons to show off your lettuce breast and pair it with chinos. “
Jeff agrees that the denim shirt is a quintessential transitional piece, adding, “Anyone can look good in denim shirts. From jackets and coats on top or a t-shirt or turtlenecks underneath, its versatility is limitless. “
I hope if you’ve made it this far you feel persuaded enough to go out in search of your own denim shirt. To help you with the research, Jeff recommends some foolproof color combinations for your bottom half to help you get started, “pair it with black, white, navy, tone-on-tone denim, army green and fire ”, and we at DMARGE are able to point you to some of the best brands currently producing denim shirts.
For Jeff, his choice for a denim shirt right now is that of the Danish men’s clothing brand, SNEUM. It takes the classic Western style adopted by Michael B. Jordan, but gives it red stitching for a subtle color and sawtooth pocket flaps to push the boundaries of the style.
Jordan’s next movie Journal for Jordan is a screenplay adapted from the memoir of Dana Canedy, Senior Vice President of the Simon & Schuster Publishing House. The memoir was written in response to the death of Canedy’s husband Charles Monroe King (whom Jordan describes) during the Iraq War.
Read more
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]