Here’s a catch: Menswear essentials are almost as important as a smile that will stop time. These are the pieces that all men should have in their wardrobe to cover them for all scenarios, eventualities and seasons. Not only do these pieces ensure that guys can mix and match the pairs and be safe in the knowledge that they will look great, but they are also quite timeless, so they will rarely need to be replaced.

One man who seems to understand such subtleties is Michael B. Jordan. One of Hollywood’s elites and a constant source of training and style inspiration, the Creed and Black Panther star is regularly distinguished by its irreproachable choices.

Concrete example: this last photo of the man himself on the set of the next film Journal for Jordan, wearing a denim shirt, one of the the star pieces that should be in every man’s capsule wardrobe, and one that works flawlessly throughout the transition period from summer to fall (and for those on the other side of the globe, from winter to spring).

Michael’s version is a classic example: a mid-washed blue colourway, two chest pockets and riveted snaps. It’s this style that guys should be looking for if they are taking their first steps into denim shirt territory.

What makes the denim shirt such an essential piece? It’s versatility for beginners. Not only can it be worn in casual settings, as Michael proves here – layered over a t-shirt in a complementary darker shade of blue and brown pants – but it can also be dressed up a bit, slipping comfortably under a blazer and paired with jeans. However, there are a few rules to remember, the main one being that you should always try to contrast the top and bottom, if you are also wearing denim jeans.

Expert male stylist Jeff Lack, who says the Western-style denim shirt is the “best modern man’s dating uniform,” adds weight to this argument, explaining to DMARGE that the denim shirt has remained timeless because it can be “used for work, hobbies and dressing up. Slip on a tie with an unstructured suit and sneakers, or open up a few buttons to show off your lettuce breast and pair it with chinos. “

Jeff agrees that the denim shirt is a quintessential transitional piece, adding, “Anyone can look good in denim shirts. From jackets and coats on top or a t-shirt or turtlenecks underneath, its versatility is limitless. “

I hope if you’ve made it this far you feel persuaded enough to go out in search of your own denim shirt. To help you with the research, Jeff recommends some foolproof color combinations for your bottom half to help you get started, “pair it with black, white, navy, tone-on-tone denim, army green and fire ”, and we at DMARGE are able to point you to some of the best brands currently producing denim shirts.

For Jeff, his choice for a denim shirt right now is that of the Danish men’s clothing brand, SNEUM. It takes the classic Western style adopted by Michael B. Jordan, but gives it red stitching for a subtle color and sawtooth pocket flaps to push the boundaries of the style.

Jordan’s next movie Journal for Jordan is a screenplay adapted from the memoir of Dana Canedy, Senior Vice President of the Simon & Schuster Publishing House. The memoir was written in response to the death of Canedy’s husband Charles Monroe King (whom Jordan describes) during the Iraq War.

