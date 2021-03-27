Marks and Spencer share photo of the model in a ‘cute’ sundress, but eagle-eyed shoppers are distracted by something else wild in the photo





As the country braces for what may be the first summer since the lockdown began, Britons are eager to visit pubs and book independent breaks during the holidays – fingers and toes crossed, we can do it. After months of leggings, loungewear, and in some cases just wearing pants and a t-shirt, many people are ready to join civilization in fashion-forward attire. (Although working from home casually dressed was probably one of the best times of the pandemic, if you had to pick one!) Marks and Spencer shared a photo of a cute summer dress with a v-neck fit and a flattering maxi hem and let’s just say the internet was impressed. But while many fans applauded the set, eagle-eyed shoppers noticed something else in the image that got them talking. Speaking to Instagram, M&S said: “Jacket on, jacket off, repeat! Get ready for the British summer in our favorite new dress.” At first, the spiritual legend appealed to fans accustomed to the changing weather in England, which has as much rain and low temperatures as it does sun and heat. They also loved the easy-to-wear dress, printed in a floral design, and we can certainly see why. One user, identifying the influencer model in their comment, said: “@dresslikeamum you look gorgeous in this dress. “ Another added: “Pretty dress”. Another person tagged a friend in the post and said, “That would look great on you.” Other commentators have used images to convey their innermost feelings and reacted in a flurry of emojis, hearts and flame icons with loving eyes. While the dress was the primary focus for the most part, others commented on the design of something else in the photos that looked a bit wild. For more news and features about London direct in your inbox subscribe to our newsletter here . One user joked, “The wall looks like a leopard print,” before inserting the animal emoji and a smiley face with hearts for eyes. Another user replied: “So true”. The Mid-length dress with floral ruffles is available in sizes 6 to 24 in a regular, long fit, although the larger sizes sell out quickly. The grament retails for 49.50 and can be purchased using installments.







